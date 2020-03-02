Toronto Wolfpack's Bodene Thompson avoids suspension

Toronto Wolfpack's Bodene Thompson is free to face Leeds Rhinos on Thursday

Toronto forward Bodene Thompson has avoided suspension following his dismissal for striking during his side's 32-0 Super League defeat by St Helens.

The former Warrington second-rower was shown a red card for a shoulder charge on Matty Lees 67 minutes into Saturday's game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and the Rugby Football League's match review panel deemed it a minor grade A offence.

That means he will be free for selection for the Super League game at Leeds Rhinos on Thursday - live on Sky Sports.

St Helens hooker Aaron Smith was given a one-match ban for making dangerous contact on Wolfpack prop Adam Sidlow in the same match and will miss Friday's home game against Huddersfield.

Huddersfield prop Suaia Matagi will also miss that game after being given a one-match penalty notice for a grade B trip on Wigan full-back Bevan French during his side's 42-10 defeat by the Warriors on Sunday.

However, Giants captain Aidan Sezer avoided any further punishment for the high tackle that earned him a spell in the sin bin during that game after the panel ruled it was a grade A offence.

Another Huddersfield player, Jake Wardle, was given a caution for a dangerous tackle, while Warrington second-rower Ben Murdoch-Masila has been told that his yellow card for a high tackle on Alex Mellor in his team's 36-0 defeat at Leeds was sufficient punishment.