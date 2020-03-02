Leeds Rhinos' Corey Johnson quits rugby league aged just 19

Corey Johnson has quit rugby league at the age of 19

Leeds have announced that hooker Corey Johnson will retire from professional rugby league with immediate effect at the age of 19.

Johnson, an England academy international, made his Super League debut in the last match of the 2019 season - a 26-4 win over Warrington - and was described at the time by coach Richard Agar as "a gold standard kid".

He was included in Agar's squad for 2020 but the Rhinos have said the player requested a release from his contract so he can focus on a career outside the sport.

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "We have been speaking with Corey for a number of weeks about what he would like to do in the future.

"Our first concern is always the welfare of our players, especially the younger members of the squad.

"We will remain in contact with Corey and provide him with any support he needs."