Brian Noble says Toronto Wolfpack wanted Eddie Jones as global ambassador

1:22 Former Toronto Director of Rugby Brian Noble tells Sky Sports the club approached England's rugby union coach Eddie Jones about joining them. Former Toronto Director of Rugby Brian Noble tells Sky Sports the club approached England's rugby union coach Eddie Jones about joining them.

Brian Noble revealed Toronto Wolfpack were interested in getting England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones to serve as a club ambassador.

The Canadian side made headlines across the world with their signing of New Zealand cross-code star Sonny Bill Williams last year, but he was not their only target from the 15-man code.

Speaking as a guest on Sky Sports' live coverage of Toronto's trip to Leeds Rhinos on Thursday evening, former Wolfpack director of rugby Noble confirmed the rumours linking the club with an approach for Jones to serve in a global promotional role.

"There is a bit of truth behind that, absolutely," Noble told Sky Sports. "There is a rugby concept which comes with Toronto and there is a big rugby union presence in the country, so we have to talk about rugby.

"We talk about eyeballs as well and there is an algorithm the club the ownership group use to say 'what kind of eyeballs can we get on the game in terms of the game and Toronto?'

Eddie Jones being associated in the game in relation to noise in the media is not a bad thing. So yeah, there is absolutely some truth in that. Former Toronto director of rugby Brian Noble

"Eddie Jones, at the time of the World Cup, would be high on that and to have an ambassadorial role promoting the club across the world wouldn't be a bad thing.

"Eddie Jones being associated in the game in relation to noise in the media is not a bad thing. So yeah, there is absolutely some truth in that."