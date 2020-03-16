Warrington Wolves begin Challenge Cup defence against Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors play Warrington Wolves for the fourth straight year in the Challenge Cup

Warrington Wolves will begin their defence of the Challenge Cup against arch-rivals Wigan Warriors.

The neighbours were paired together - for the fourth year in a row - in the sixth round which is due to be played when rugby league resumes on the weekend of April 4, subject to continued review.

With Super League currently suspended until April 3 at the earliest amid the coronavirus pandemic, this is now due to be both sides' next fixture.

Wigan, who will have home advantage, beat the Wolves in the 2018 Grand Final and were 16-10 winners in the opening match of the season at the DW Stadium.

"We seem to get Wigan four or five times every year," said Warrington coach Steve Price. "It's going to be a tough game, they are always quality games against Wigan."

Super League champions St Helens, the 2019 Wembley runners-up, were drawn away to Salford in a repeat of the 2019 Grand Final and their opening league fixture of the 2020 season, which Saints won 48-8.

In another all-Super League clash, Leeds will play Hull KR at Headingley.

League One side Newcastle Thunder, the lowest-ranked team in the last 16, were drawn at home to Super League newcomers Toronto Wolfpack in a tie that pits Thunder coach Simon Finnigan against his old club.

Newcastle knocked out Championship club Dewsbury in the last round, while Toronto gained their first win as a Super League club when they defeated Huddersfield.

In the other ties, York City Knights were drawn at home to Castleford, Widnes will host 2018 winners Catalans Dragons, Hull will visit Sheffield Eagles and there will be a derby between Featherstone and Wakefield at Belle Vue.