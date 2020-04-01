LISTEN: Golden Point podcast episode 9 with Rob Lowe and Sam Tomkins

Listen to the Golden Point podcast

Sports statistician Rob Lowe and Catalans Dragons' Sam Tomkins are the guests on the latest Golden Point podcast.

Rugby league fan Lowe, who in 1996 founded what would become Opta Sports with some university colleagues, was employed as Sky Sports' statistician for the first Super League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Sheffield Eagles.

He joins Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league expert Phil Clarke to discuss how the analysis of the sport has evolved since those early days.

The trio also look at the impact of the video referee, how the switch from winter to summer has effected the sport, whether more should be made of squad numbers and Super League's record with expansion.

Plus, Catalans Dragons full-back Sam Tomkins speaks to Steve Owen to let us know how he's coping in France during this period of lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.