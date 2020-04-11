Luke Dorn's life after rugby league

Luke Dorn enjoyed two spells with Castleford

Rugby league and mining are both ingrained in the Hunter Valley region of Australia, so it is perhaps no surprise Luke Dorn has been involved in both.

The Maitland native played at the highest level of the sport for 14 years, including two spells with Castleford Tigers and London Broncos, plus a season with Salford Red Devils.

Having now hung up his boots in 2018 after a stint as player/coach of his hometown semi-professional club, the 37-year-old is now carving out a second career in the real world. However, the former full-back or stand-off has found himself utilising plenty of skills from his playing days.

"I work in an office where we supply equipment to the mines and in that office environment there are so many transferrable skills," Dorn told the Golden Point Daily podcast.

"That discipline, that team-work, that confidence and being able to be relied upon. You're not going to know all of the technical stuff as soon as you walk into a new industry, but you have enough basic skills to implement yourself into a team and know exactly where you fit.

"Then you find your leadership and communication skills, and all of the things we take for granted really do shine through.

"I still reference things about our training or our sport once a week to the guys about how similar it is to what we'd do or what I'd suggest in that situation."

I still reference things about our training or our sport once a week to the guys about how similar it is to what we'd do or what I'd suggest in that situation Luke Dorn

Dorn has found the transition from life as a professional athlete to working in a regular job a near-seamless one and believes his sporting career has set him up well.

Having weekends free to spend time with his family and not carrying around the various aches and pains which accumulate during the season have been welcome bonuses as well.

"Rugby league certainly sets you up for the transition into business if you're ready for it, if you're prepared to have something new and learn about it," Dorn said.

"I like the regimented knowing what you're doing, the eight to four or whatever your day is and when you finish work you're done.

Luke Dorn first moved to Super League with London Broncos

"When you come home, you've got a lot more time with your kids and family, and freedom to do what you want on the weekend.

"Not waking up with your head half smashed in or not being able to walk around is the added bonus, but I've found the transition a really good one."

Having spent the 2003 and 2004 NRL seasons with Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters respectively, Dorn made the decision to move to Super League with the Broncos in 2005.

That began a 14-year stay in the UK, with the high point arguably coming in 2014 when he reached the Challenge Cup final with Castleford, only for them to be defeated by Leeds Rhinos.

Unlike some players, Dorn was in the fortunate position of being able to bow out on his own terms as well, which has further eased the transition into life beyond rugby.

"One of the telling factors is my decision to retire, as opposed to being told there were no deals around, is one which has really helped me," Dorn said.

"I've got no one to have any hard feelings on and it was time for me to pull it up."