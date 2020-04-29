VOTE: Best props of the Super League era

Adrian Morley is one of the nominees in our vote to find the best props of the Super League era

With Super League celebrating its 25th season in 2020, Sky Sports is running a public vote to discover the best XIII to have played in the competition since it was launched in 1996.

The summer era of rugby league has seen some greats of the sport emerge and we will be running one poll a week for each position until our team has been filled.

Last week saw our half-back line up completed when Danny McGuire was voted the best scrum-half of the Super League era with 53 per cent of the votes. Now we turn to the props.

The top two from this week's vote will make our team and we have again narrowed it down to a shortlist of five players for you to choose from.

Make your choice with our vote below, and if you are still unsure about who to pick then we have brief profiles of all our nominees along with some clips of them in action.

Adrian Morley

A player who made an impact both on these shores and in Australia - not to mention on several opponents - at club and international era, Morley served four Super League teams with distinction during a 20-year career.

He first rose to prominence at Leeds Rhinos, earning Dream Team nominations in 1998 and 1999, followed by returning to the UK on loan from a successful spell with Sydney Roosters in 2005 to help Bradford Bulls win the Grand Final.

Morley came back to Super League permanently with Warrington Wolves in 2007, earning two more Dream Team places in 2009 and 2010, and then closing out his career with two seasons at Salford Red Devils where he captained the side.

Jamie Peacock

Another hard-nosed prop who represented both club and country with distinction, Peacock was the cornerstone of several successful Bradford and Leeds teams.

He helped the Bulls to three Super League Grand Final triumphs and was then at the forefront for the Rhinos during their golden era, tasting glory at Old Trafford on six further occasions.

On an individual level, Peacock - who briefly came out of retirement to help Hull Kingston Rovers in 2016 - holds the record for the most Dream Team appearances with 11 and was named Man of Steel in 2003.

Stuart Fielden

Fielden made his name with Bradford in the early seasons of Super League, being a mainstay of the pack as they secured Grand Final victories in 2001, 2003 and 2005.

A move to Wigan Warriors in 2006 led to more glory as he helped the Cherry and Whites lift the Super League trophy in 2010.

The former Great Britain and England international earned a place in the Dream Team on three occasions in the 2000s as well.

Terry O'Connor

Now best known as one of Sky Sports' rugby league experts, it is perhaps easy to forget O'Connor was a highly-regarded forward whose career spanned the winter and summer eras.

Having begun his career with Salford, it was at Wigan where he made his name and helped them to victory in the first Super League Grand Final in 1998.

On a personal level, the Great Britain international was the first prop to be named in the Dream Team four times and was included in Super League's team of the decade from 1996 to 2006.

James Graham

He has spent the past eight years terrorising opponents in the NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons, but Graham was doing the same for St Helens long before moving Down Under.

The Liverpool-born forward made his debut in 2003 and went on to become a cornerstone of the St Helens team, being a member of the treble-winning side which swept all before them in 2006.

Graham was named Man of Steel in 2008 as well, along with being chosen in the Dream Team three times before departing for Australia.