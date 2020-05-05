LISTEN: Clash of the Codes revisited with Terry O'Connor and Jon Sleightholme

Jon Sleightholme in action for Bath during the rugby union leg against Wigan

On the latest episode of the weekly Golden Point podcast, we take a trip back in time to revisit the 'Clash of the Codes' matches between Wigan and Bath in 1996.

Marc Bazeley is joined by Golden Point regular and former Wigan player Terry O'Connor plus special guest Jon Sleightholme, who featured for Bath in both games, to look back on those historic encounters.

Sleightholme recalls how the all-conquering Bath side of the era prepared to take on a star-studded Wigan side at rugby league at Manchester's Maine Road and how they responded to suffering an 82-6 defeat.

O'Connor remembers the difficulties the Cherry and Whites had adapting to the intricacies of the 15-man code during a training session with Orrell and what it meant to take on Bath at the home of English rugby union, Twickenham, despite being beaten 44-19 in the return fixture.

There is also an examination of what the legacy of those matches is and why it is unlikely a similar cross-code challenge could happen today.

Don't forget, you, can watch the 'Clash of the Codes' matches between Wigan and Bath on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm on Friday.