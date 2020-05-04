LISTEN: Will Greenwood's podcast - Paul O'Connell

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

On this week's podcast episode, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox catch up with Ireland legend Paul O'Connell.

O'Connell was a giant of the game and regarded as one of the greatest second rowers in world rugby, retiring with 108 caps for Ireland and seven for the British and Irish Lions.

O'Connell talks about the pressure of the game and reveals what it was like to play under Joe Schmidt as well as talking about the best player he ever played with and the toughest opponents he has faced.

He toured with the Lions three times, in 2005, 2009 and in 2013. The tour to New Zealand was a harsh lesson for the Lions as they lost all three Tests and O'Connell gives his thoughts on what went wrong.

In 2009 he skippered the Lions in South Africa and is perfectly placed to describe the qualities the 2021 Lions captain must have.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of the Will Greenwood podcast!