VOTE: Best hooker of the Super League era

Rob Burrow is among the nominees in our vote to find the best hooker of the Super League era

With Super League celebrating its 25th season in 2020, Sky Sports is running a public vote to discover the best XIII to have played in the competition since it was launched in 1996.

The summer era of rugby league has seen some greats of the sport emerge and we will be running one poll a week for each position until our team has been filled.

Props Jamie Peacock and Adrian Morley are the latest to be voted into the team after coming out on top in last week's vote, and now we look to who will join them in the front row as hooker.

Once again, we have five nominees to choose from. Make your choice with our vote below, and if you are still unsure about who to pick then we have brief profiles of the players as well.

James Roby

The first of several one-club men on this list, Great Britain and England international Roby has been a mainstay of the St Helens team since making his debut for the team during the 2004 season.

Now in his 17th season as a professional, the 34-year-old is still leading from the front as Saints captain and is an 80-minute player in an era where teams will often rotate hookers from the interchange bench.

Roby has been part of three Super League Grand Final triumphs with St Helens, winning the Harry Sunderland Trophy in 2014, along with being named Man of Steel in 2007 and the Dream Team six times.

Rob Burrow

Another player who spent his entire career with one club, Burrow will surely go down as one of Leeds Rhinos' all-time greats for his role in their golden era.

His versatility saw him feature in the halves, but it is perhaps as a hooker he became best known and was part of eight Super League Grand Final triumphs while with Leeds from 2001 to 2017.

On an individual level, Burrow was named in the Dream Team three times, won the Harry Sunderland Trophy twice and was recognised internationally with Great Britain and England.

Keiron Cunningham

Such was the impact Cunningham had at St Helens that there is now a statue of him outside the club's Totally Wicked Stadium and he is widely regarded as one of Super League's greatest players as well.

In a career which began prior to rugby league's switch to summer in 1994 and continued until 2010, Cunningham made the No 9 shirt his own and helped Saints to four Grand Final triumphs.

The Great Britain and Wales international racked up nearly 500 appearances for the club too and was picked in the Super League Dream Team on seven occasions.

James Lowes

Lowes began his career in the winter era playing for Hunslet and then Leeds, but it was with the Rhinos' fierce rivals Bradford Bulls where he became one of the early stars of the Super League era.

He was part of two Grand Final-winning teams and was named as Man of Steel in the 1997 season as the Bulls were crowned champions after finishing top of the table in the final year before play-offs were introduced.

Lowes was named in the Dream Team twice as well, along with earning international honours for Great Britain and Ireland.

Danny Houghton

Houghton has spent his entire career with hometown club Hull FC, making his debut for them in 2007, and is now in his 14th season as a professional.

The 31-year-old is now captain of the Black and Whites, and while the Super League Grand Final has so far eluded him he has been an influential part of the club's two Challenge Cup triumphs in recent years.

Houghton's displays for the club in 2016 saw him earn the Man of Steel award and he was named in the Dream Team that year as well.