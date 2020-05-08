Rugby League News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • Competitions
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Championship club Halifax set to benefit from fundraiser

Last Updated: 08/05/20 2:32pm

Halifax will benefit from a fundraiser to aid sport in the town
Halifax will benefit from a fundraiser to aid sport in the town

A fundraiser with a difference is helping Halifax and junior clubs ensure sport survives and thrives in the town once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

The Championship side, who enjoyed a memorable run to the Challenge Cup semi-finals last year, will benefit from the initiative, which plans to raise £100,000 to be split 50-50 between the club and a junior grants programme.

This weekend will see a three-hour online broadcast from 3pm on Saturday and Sunday featuring a mix of sport, interviews, music and comedy, with tickets available to purchase online.

"We are looking to fill a 'Virtual' Shay Stadium and raise £100,000 to really give the towns sports community a boost," Lee Kenny, managing director of organisers of Snowflake Media, said.

"It's expected that due to the current financial climate lots of clubs will struggle to find much-needed kit sponsors when play resumes.

"Parents are often asked to dip into their pockets, and we'd like to relieve a little bit of that pressure with this fun, upbeat event."

The fundraiser has attracted support from members of Halifax's 1987 Challenge Cup-winning team, plus former Fax players Damian Gibson, Andrew Dunemann, Des Clarke, Greg Florimo, Gavin Clinch, Brett Goldspink, Luke Ambler and Gary Mercer.

Also See:

Paralympian Hannah Cockcroft and classical singer Lizzie Jones, who both hail from the Yorkshire town, are backing the event too, as are a host of Halifax comedians and musicians.

Tickets are on sale at www.ticketsource.co.uk/halifaxsos and more information can be found by searching for HalifaxSOS on social media.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK