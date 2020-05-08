Championship club Halifax set to benefit from fundraiser

Halifax will benefit from a fundraiser to aid sport in the town

A fundraiser with a difference is helping Halifax and junior clubs ensure sport survives and thrives in the town once the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

The Championship side, who enjoyed a memorable run to the Challenge Cup semi-finals last year, will benefit from the initiative, which plans to raise £100,000 to be split 50-50 between the club and a junior grants programme.

This weekend will see a three-hour online broadcast from 3pm on Saturday and Sunday featuring a mix of sport, interviews, music and comedy, with tickets available to purchase online.

"We are looking to fill a 'Virtual' Shay Stadium and raise £100,000 to really give the towns sports community a boost," Lee Kenny, managing director of organisers of Snowflake Media, said.

"It's expected that due to the current financial climate lots of clubs will struggle to find much-needed kit sponsors when play resumes.

"Parents are often asked to dip into their pockets, and we'd like to relieve a little bit of that pressure with this fun, upbeat event."

The fundraiser has attracted support from members of Halifax's 1987 Challenge Cup-winning team, plus former Fax players Damian Gibson, Andrew Dunemann, Des Clarke, Greg Florimo, Gavin Clinch, Brett Goldspink, Luke Ambler and Gary Mercer.

Paralympian Hannah Cockcroft and classical singer Lizzie Jones, who both hail from the Yorkshire town, are backing the event too, as are a host of Halifax comedians and musicians.

Tickets are on sale at www.ticketsource.co.uk/halifaxsos and more information can be found by searching for HalifaxSOS on social media.