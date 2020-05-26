Rugby League show preview: Greg Inglis, Justin Holbrook, John Bateman, Robert Elstone

Some of the biggest names in Super League and NRL history join Sky in this week's Rugby League show

We preview Wednesday's Rugby League show, with guests including Greg Inglis, Justin Holbrook, John Bateman, Robert Elstone, Shaun Wane and Ralph Rimmer.

Presented by Jenna Brooks, this week's Rugby League Show is a bumper edition filled with some of the biggest names in the sport.

Out at 2pm on Wednesday, here's a flavour of what to expect...

In the first part of the show, former St Helens and current Gold Coast Titans head coach Justin Holbrook, as well as England and Canberra Raiders' John Bateman join Jenna to discuss the NRL and upcoming fixtures.

In part two, Jenna is joined by Sky Sports Rugby League duo Barrie McDermott and Jon Wells, while Brian Carney exclusively chats to Australia's Greg Inglis ahead of his move to the Warrington Wolves.

In part three, Super League chief executive Robert Elstone joins Jenna to chat the latest on rugby league players helping out in the community, and when Super League may return. Jon Wells also joins, giving a director of rugby angle and his thoughts and experiences from a Castleford perspective.

And finally in part four of the show, former Wigan Warriors and new England head coach Shaun Wane, as well as RFL CEO Ralph Rimmer join Jenna.

Tune in for all of that and more Wednesday at 2pm!