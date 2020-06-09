LISTEN: Golden Point podcast with Leeds Rhinos Women prop Danika Priim

Danika Priim joined Barrie McDermott on this week's Golden Point podcast

On this week's episode, Women's Super League star Danika Priim joins the Golden Point podcast panel to discuss her career and the growth of the women's game.

The Leeds Rhinos prop sits down with Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league expert Barrie McDermott to give the latest on plans to get the 2020 season underway once the situation with the coronavirus pandemic allows.

On a personal level, Priim tells us how she got started playing rugby, her beginnings in union and why she decided to switch to the 13-a-side code.

The 35-year-old looks back on the progress women's rugby league has made in the past five years and challenges of balancing her working life as a teacher with playing top-level sport as an amateur player too.

Plus, Priim shares her memories of playing for England at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia and what benefits next year's tournament on these shores could bring to the sport.