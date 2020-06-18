Friday's NRL round-up: South Sydney Rabbitohs and Penrith Panthers victorious

Stephen Crichton and Brian To'o celebrate a try in Penrith's win over Melbourne

We round up the action from Friday's NRL matches as South Sydney Rabbitohs and Penrith Panthers both tasted victory...

South Sydney Rabbitohs 40-12 New Zealand Warriors

Alex Johnston ran in two tries as South Sydney Rabbitohs made it back-to-back wins with a seven-try rout of New Zealand Warriors in the opening game of the day.

The Warriors led through David Fusitu'a after five minutes, but Campbell Graham got Souths up and running after being sent clear by Latrell Mitchell four minutes later.

0:26

It was then one-way traffic at Bankwest Stadium as Adam Reynolds, who kicked six of seven conversion attempts, and Braidon Burns crossed within five minutes of each other.

Johnston's first came one minute before the break, followed by Cody Walker and Damien Cook going over inside the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Johnston put the seal on the win with his second try in the 69th minute, with Agnatius Paasi grabbing a converted consolation score for the Warriors five minutes from time.

0:28

Penrith Panthers 21-14 Melbourne Storm

Viliame Kikau's try and a late drop goal from Nathan Cleary sealed a rare win for Penrith Panthers over Melbourne Storm to keep them among the front-runners in the early NRL standings.

The Panthers had only won two of their previous 20 meetings against the Storm, but underlined their status as one of the top teams in the competition so far this season by winning a see-saw contest at Campbelltown Stadium.

It was a close-fought opening to the match and the home side went ahead after 16 minutes when they attacked down the left for Brian To'o to set Stephen Crichton up for a converted score.

0:31

Felise Kaufusi struck back for Melbourne on the half-hour mark with a converted try of his own, but Cleary's penalty on 37 minutes saw the Panthers holding a slender 8-6 lead at half time.

To'o then went from provider to scorer nine minutes after the restart, yet Melbourne hit back through a try from Brenko Lee and a penalty from Cameron Smith to make it all square with 56 minutes gone.

However, second row Kikau hauled down a kick from Cleary to put Penrith back in front and then the scrum-half kicked the one-pointer with four minutes left to make certain of the victory.