Saturday's NRL: St George Illawarra Dragons, Wests Tigers and Sydney Roosters seal wins

The Roosters celebrate a try in their win over the Eels

We recap Saturday's NRL action as St George Illawarra, Wests Tigers and Sydney Roosters all tasted victory...

Gold Coast Titans 8-20 St George Illawarra Dragons

James Graham may have signed off at St George Illawarra Dragons with a win as they claimed a morale-boosting victory over fellow strugglers Gold Coast Titans in Saturday's first match.

The England and Great Britain international prop has been linked with an imminent return to Super League with old club St Helens and could well have played his last NRL match.

"It was a bit weird knowing that was potentially my last game, but I just wanted to get a win for the team," Graham said afterwards.

The match at Suncorp Stadium saw a limited number of fans admitted for the first time since lockdown restrictions in Australia were eased, but the Gold Coast supporters in attendance were left disappointed.

Ashley Taylor kicked the Titans into an early lead, but Zac Lomax hit back for St George in the 17th minute, along with converting both his own score and the 26th-minute try from Mikaele Ravalawa, along with adding a penalty on the stroke of half time to put the visitors 14-2 up at the break.

James Graham takes on the Gold Coast defence

Jordan Pereira pushed the Dragons further ahead with a converted try six minutes into the second half, with Gold Coast's Tanah Boyd getting a consolation score, which Taylor converted, for his side in the closing minutes.

Wests Tigers 36-20 North Queensland Cowboys

A six-try burst in the first 40 minutes set Wests Tigers on course for a victory over North Queensland Cowboys at Campbelltown Stadium.

Zane Musgrove got the ball rolling with the first try of his NRL career in the opening minute, taking advantage following an error from Jason Taumalolo, and Joseph Leilua added another for the hosts with seven minutes gone.

Luke Brooks, Josh Aloiai, Robert Jennings and Moses Mbye - who kicked five of six conversion attempts - all crossed as well to give the Tigers a commanding lead at the break.

Jennings and Musgrove, along with Alex Twal, were forced to leave the game with injuries though and the Cowboys staged a revival against their depleted opponents after the break.

Two tries from Kyle Feldt - one of which he converted - plus one apiece from Scott Drinkwater and Esan Marsters gave the scoreline a more respectable look. Mbye and Jack Clifford also swapped penalties as Wests claimed the win.

Sydney Roosters 24-10 Parramatta Eels

A close-fought first half saw the Roosters draw first blood in the 19th minute when Brett Morris finished. Kyle Flanagan kicked two penalties as well to send his side into an 8-0 lead at the break.

Parramatta stormed back into the contest on 43 minutes through Michael Jennings' try, followed by Maika Sivo finishing out wide in the 58th minute with the conversion from Mitchell Moses edging his side ahead.

Daniel Tupou races clear to score for the Roosters

But the Roosters struck again just four minutes later as Boyd Cordner finished off a lightning attack, with Flanagan converting and then kicking his third penalty of the match. The scrum-half was also on hand to add a fourth penalty after Jennings was sin-binned for a professional foul.

And the scoring was wrapped up five minutes from time as Daniel Tupou went over for his side's third try and Flanagan once again added the extras, handing the Eels their first loss of the campaign.