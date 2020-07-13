LISTEN: Golden Point podcast with London Broncos' John Keyes

This week's Golden Point podcast examines rugby league in London

On this week's Golden Point podcast, we take a look at the past, present and future of rugby league in London.

Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league expert Phil Clarke are joined by London Broncos community manager John Keyes, who explains how the club are spreading the word around their base in Ealing and beyond.

Keyes tells us how he went from playing hockey at national league level to working in the 13-a-side code of rugby, and gives us an insight into his job.

There is a look at the Broncos youth system graduates currently playing in Super League, including Keyes' son Joe who joined Hull Kingston Rovers over the winter after impressing for Bradford Bulls.

Plus, Phil reveals what connects Wigan with the first-ever professional rugby league team in London.