LISTEN: Wigan Warriors coach Matty Peet and Super League's restart on the Golden Point podcast

Wigan coach Matty Peet joins the Golden Point podcast this week

Super League returns this week and we have a bumper edition of the Golden Point podcast ahead of Sunday's double-header.

Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league expert Terry O'Connor are joined by Wigan Warriors coach Matty Peet to discuss the sport's return after a four-month absence.

Former Cherry and Whites head of youth Peet gives us the lowdown on developing young players and gives us some names of prospects to look out for in the near future.

He also tells us about his journey from coaching Westhoughton Lions U12s to working with some of the sport's stars and what he learnt from his spell in rugby union with Sale Sharks.

Plus, Sky Sports' Barrie McDermott joins us to explain Super League's new rules and give his thoughts on St Helens versus Catalans Dragons, and Leeds Rhinos against Huddersfield Giants.