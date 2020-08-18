NRL talking points: More Brisbane Broncos turmoil and Sonny Bill Williams at Sydney Roosters

Sonny Bill Williams joined in with a Sydney Roosters training session

Jenna Brooks takes a look at all the big issues Down Under in her latest column, including the ongoing issues at Brisbane Broncos, Sonny Bill Williams' arrival at Sydney Roosters and Kevin Proctor's ban...

Seibold turmoil

Anthony Seibold is set to pursue criminal charges as soon as cybercrime experts pinpoint the source of the vicious comments circulating about him on social media.

Seibold, who is currently self-isolating in his Brisbane home, has employed lawyers and cybercrime researchers to find the original source of the vicious comments.

Once the information is uncovered, the Brisbane Broncos coach will decide if he gives the information over to police to pursue criminal charges or if he files a defamation suit.

Reports have linked several NRL-affiliated people with the online rumours and the Herald understands the Broncos boss will choose to make it a police matter.

While Seibold's lawyer, Dave Garrett admits they are close to getting the required information, he said it may take a few more days.

"They are very confident they will be able to pinpoint it," Garrett said. "I got some more information yesterday which I passed onto the cyber-security team and I've asked them to run with that.

"Everyone is expecting a smoking gun, that the identity of the person will be revealed. I'd rather have a more thorough report than a rush job so Anthony can get the information he needs to proceed with the next step.

"I'll let them do their job and they can come back to me with a person or a group of people and a motivation for the malicious rumours.

"It's a matter for what Anthony wants to achieve. He obviously wants to make someone accountable…His priority at the moment is finding out who it was and protecting himself and his family from further rumours and allegations."

Expensive lesson

Meanwhile, 10 Broncos players have been hit with fines totaling $140,000 - equivalent to £77,000 - for breaching coronavirus protocols during a pub visit at the start of the month.

The NRL issued the club a $75,000 (£41,000) fine, with each of the 10 players also fined five percent of their salaries.

At the time of the offence, players were allowed to go to restaurants but were not permitted to attend pubs.

"It is our view that this breach involved a significant failure of the club to properly administer the league's biosecurity protocols," NRL acting chief executive Andrew Abdo said.

Brisbane chief executive Paul White stated the club had accepted the sanctions and were adamant they were not aware of the visit.

"It is an expensive lesson for us all, but it reinforces how important these protocols are to the survival of our competition and community health," White said.

SBW latest

Despite Sonny Bill Williams emerging from quarantine last week, the Toronto Wolfpack forward will not feature on Saturday when Sydney Roosters take on Wests Tigers.

The 35-year old attended a Roosters recovery session last Friday and trained with his new team on Saturday, and according to one of the best full-backs in the game, James Tedesco, the New Zealander has already made an impact.

"It's exciting just to have him out there and around the boys in the Roosters gear," Tedesco told the Wide World of Sports.

"He definitely has a presence around the club when he's around. He's just so big. He's a mountain of a man.

"You know when he talks as well how professional he is and how down-to-earth he is as a guy. He'll definitely bring a big influence and energy over the next few weeks for us."

Proctor bites

Gold Coast Titans captain Kevin Proctor has been hit with a four-game ban for biting Shaun Johnson during the Sharks 30-18 win over the Titans.

Despite Johnson testifying on behalf of his New Zealand international team-mate, Proctor was found guilty at the judiciary.

"My arm was pressuring against his mouth," Johnson told the judiciary. "I felt like I got bit and that's why I reacted the way I did at the time.

"As the match went on, I thought it didn't really make sense. At the time it happened it felt like I got bit."

The NRL recommended a four to six-week punishment. Proctor was given a 25 per cent discount on his penalty for going seven years without a previous incident in the game.

He will return for the final two rounds of the regular season against Manly Sea Eagles and Newcastle Knights.