Tom Lineham, Jordan Abdull charged by RFL with grabbing opponents' testicles

Tom Lineham is facing an eight-match ban if found guilty

Warrington winger Tom Lineham and Hull KR half-back Jordan Abdull could both face lengthy bans after being charged with grabbing the testicles of opponents.

The two players will face Rugby Football League disciplinary hearings on Tuesday following a review of last weekend's Betfred Super League games.

Lineham's alleged transgression was deemed the most serious. The Wolves three-quarter was charged with a Grade F offence - the most serious on the RFL's scale - of "other contrary conduct" for a grab on Castleford's Alex Foster in Thursday's meeting at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The 27-year-old, who has had an eventful year after suffering a bad bout of Covid-19 and burning his hand in an accident with a petrol can, could face an eight-match ban if found guilty.

Abdull was charged with a Grade D offence, meaning a potential ban of three to five matches if guilty, for allegedly grabbing the genitals of St Helens' James Bentley on Friday.

Jordan Abdull is also facing a disciplinary hearing

Saints winger Tommy Makinson was banned for five matches for a similar offence recently, although his Grade F charge was downgraded to Grade E.

Four other players have received suspensions for different offences and will have until 11am on Tuesday to appeal.

Leeds' Alex Sutcliffe has been handed a two-match ban for dangerous contact in the Rhinos' win over Huddersfield and team-mate Brad Dwyer has been excluded for one game for a shoulder charge.

St Helens back Kevin Naiqama has been banned for two games for a high tackle against Hull KR and Castleford's Adam Milner one fixture for illegal use of the knees. Huddersfield's Leroy Cudjoe received a caution for a dangerous throw.