Luther Burrell leaves Warrington Wolves and targets rugby union return

Luther Burrell has left Warrington

Luther Burrell is seeking a return to rugby union after his Warrington Wolves contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The 32-year-old switched codes in June 2019, leaving Northampton Saints for rugby league side Warrington.

But he failed to nail down a first-team place, making just eight Super League appearances, the last of which came in the 36-0 defeat against Leeds on February 28.

Warrington confirmed Burrell's departure to Sky Sports News on Sunday morning and the England rugby union international said in an interview with the Daily Mail that he wants a return to the 15-a-side game.

"It's just over a year since I joined Warrington and, during that time, I've played a handful of games," said Burrell, who has won 15 caps and scored four tries for England. "Before that I was playing 30 games a year for Northampton in the biggest competitions.

Burrell won the last of his 15 England caps against Australia in 2016

"There has to come a point where you look at the situation honestly and ask: how much more can you take of this? I was doing everything I could but the opportunities just weren't presenting themselves. I was at a club with massive budgets and a lot of depth and they didn't want to gamble on a guy who had just come over from union. It just didn't work out.

"The paperwork has all been signed. That's it. I'm a Warrington fan now. I'm a proud man and it hurts me that it didn't work out, because I believed I was good enough. I've missed playing 80 minutes of rugby with my boys. Adverse times. Winning. Losing. Bouncing back.

"I thank Warrington for the opportunity - they invested a lot in me - and I thank the boys there who have always had my back. But now it's time to move on.

"I want to come back to union. I'm so hungry. I'll go on to the open market and hopefully someone will be fishing for a centre; 12 or 13. Just give me the call and I'll be there tomorrow morning. My boots are already in the car."