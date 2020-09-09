Super League standings to be determined by points percentage, RFL announces

St Helens were last season's league leaders at the end of the regular season

Final positions in the regular Betfred Super League season in 2020 will be determined by points percentage, the Rugby Football League has announced.

For the first time since the introduction of Super League in 1996, the number of points gained will not be the deciding factor in final placings, although the title will still be determined by a four-team play-off.

The move acknowledges the real possibility that not all clubs will be able to play the same number of matches before the end of the season due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

So far there are six league fixtures to rearrange and, with six of the 11 clubs having players who have tested positive for Covid-19, the RFL is clearly bracing itself for more disruption.

The radical changes will be introduced immediately and, in the revised table, Catalans Dragons are the new leaders, displacing reigning champions St Helens.

Catalans Dragons are the league leaders in the revised Super League table

The RFL says to qualify for the play-offs, a team must have played a minimum of 15 matches, although it retains the right to review the stipulation.

In another move that recognises the potential strain on Super League clubs' playing squads during the crisis, the RFL has also relaxed the salary cap for the 2020 season.

Clubs can now use any player on their register, including those recalled from loan spells, without impacting on cap, provided the player has a value of £30,000 or less.

And, if a player who has tested positive for Covid-19 is unable to return after the minimum isolation or return to play periods, his club will be allowed to sign a replacement.