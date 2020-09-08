Wigan Warriors cleared to make trip to France to play Catalans Dragons

Wigan's game at Catalans Dragons will be the first Super League match to host a crowd since the resumption

Wigan Warriors have been cleared to make a trip to France this weekend to play Catalans Dragons following their latest round of testing for Covid-19.

Wigan's routine weekly testing was brought forward following the positive test received by a member of their squad who was showing symptoms over the weekend and who is now self-isolating.

Those results have all come back negative, meaning that Wigan will travel to Perpignan on Saturday morning on a charter flight, under conditions approved by the British and French authorities, for the first Super League fixture in France since the resumption of the season last month.

Live S/Lge: Catalans v Wigan Live on

It will also be the first Super League match to host a crowd since the resumption, as permitted by French Government regulations.

Hull KR, who played Wigan last Thursday in the game after which the positive test was taken, have also received a full negative set of results from their testing this week. They play St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday.

Dragons were given the all-clear to return to training this week after the latest round of their testing showed no positive Covid-19 tests.

Wakefield Trinity's Super League match with Leeds Rhinos last Thursday had to be postponed after two players tested positive for coronavirus following the defeat to the Dragons in the Challenge Cup on August 22.

Catalans' game against Leeds on Monday also had to be rescheduled after three players and one non-playing member of staff returned positive tests.