Super League: Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos postponed after positive COVID-19 tests

Catalans Dragons' Super League match against Leeds Rhinos on Monday, September 7 has been postponed after positive tests for COVID-19 at the French club.

Three players and one non-playing member of staff at the Dragons returned positive tests on Tuesday following the win over Wakefield Trinity in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

That saw this Saturday's scheduled match against Wigan Warriors postponed, with the Cherry and Whites playing Castleford Tigers instead.

Former Wigan player Terry O'Connor has joined calls for rugby league to step up its security measures after more positive coronavirus tests amongst players.

Super League has announced what would have been Catalans' first home game since the season resumed has been postponed as well due to the entire squad having to self-isolate for 14 days.

"It is now confirmed, following consideration of all the available health information, that all Dragons squad members must isolate for 14 days - a duration which takes them beyond the scheduled fixture with Leeds Rhinos," a Super League statement said.

"A decision on rescheduling the Catalans Dragons versus Leeds Rhinos game will be made in due course, and the RFL and Super League will now actively explore all available options to avoid any further disruption to the fixture calendar."

Two Wakefield players were also instructed to self-isolate following the Cup defeat to Catalans, but Trinity's Super League match against Warrington Wolves on Sunday is still expected to go ahead as planned.