Team of the week: The weekend's stand-out Super League, NRL and Challenge Cup players

Joe Cator was one of the stars for Hull FC this week

We look at the statistics and pick our XIII star performers from the weekend's Super League, NRL and Challenge Cup matches...

1. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

1:04 Watch as Matty Ashton sprinted under the post to score and help win the match for Warrington Wolves Watch as Matty Ashton sprinted under the post to score and help win the match for Warrington Wolves

The former Swinton Lions full-back capped another fine display with the game-clinching try, as well as making 163 metres with an average gain of 8.5 metres per carry and one tackle bust.

Ashton gets the nod in the team just ahead of Wakefield's Max Jowitt, whose two tries and one assist could not help Trinity overcome Hull.

2. Joe Burgess (Wigan Warriors)

2:44 Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors at Stade Gilbert Brutus Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors at Stade Gilbert Brutus

The winger was a constant attacking threat as the Warriors overcame Catalans Dragons 28-12 in Perpignan on Saturday evening.

Burgess scored two tries, provided an assist for another and carried for 127 metres with five tackle busts.

3. Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

The 21-year-old centre played an important role as South Sydney edged out Wests Tigers with a 26-24 win in Thursday's NRL clash.

Graham scored two tries, covered 152 metres with 45 post-contact metres, and broke the line once as well.

4. Carlos Tuimavave (Hull FC)

The Samoan centre celebrated signing a new contract with Hull FC by playing a starring role as they progressed to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a 29-16 win over Castleford.

Tuimavave led the way with two tries for the Black and Whites, plus he made seven tackle busts and one initial break while carrying for 209 metres with an average gain of 13 metres.

5. Adam Swift (Hull FC)

5:02 Watch highlights as Hull FC held on to defeat Wakefield Trinity in a close-fought Super League match on Thursday Watch highlights as Hull FC held on to defeat Wakefield Trinity in a close-fought Super League match on Thursday

Two tries from the winger helped Hull to a 26-23 victory in a close-fought Super League clash with Wakefield Trinity on Thursday evening.

Swift also carried for 120 metres with an average gain of eight metres per carry and made seven tackle busts and two initial breaks.

6. Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters)

The stand-off was at the heart of things for the Roosters as they overwhelmed Newcastle Knights 42-12 in Saturday's NRL encounter.

Keary grabbed two tries for his side, assisted two others, carried for 103 metres, broke the line once and assisted three line breaks.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

The influential half-back played a key role as Manly saw off Canterbury Bulldogs 32-20 in Friday's NRL match at ANZ Stadium.

Cherry-Evans was on hand to provide assists for three of the Sea Eagles' tries, plus assisted two line breaks, broke the line once and kicked four goals as well.

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

3:50 St Helens snatched a 21-20 victory over Hull KR in golden point extra time to make it six wins in a row in Super League St Helens snatched a 21-20 victory over Hull KR in golden point extra time to make it six wins in a row in Super League

The prop has been in a rich vein of try-scoring form in recent weeks and crossed again in St Helens' nail-biting 21-20 golden point win over Hull Kingston Rovers on Friday.

Walmsley covered 133 metres and made seven tackle busts as well, along with making 33 tackles as part of Saints' defensive effort.

9. Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

Handed the start when Daryl Clark had to withdraw from the squad due to his partner giving birth, Walker gave the Wolves plenty of attacking impetus in the win over Castleford.

The hooker ran for 114 metres, made one initial break and two tackle busts, and came up with 58 tackles on the defensive side.

10. James Donaldson (Leeds Rhinos)

4:05 Leeds Rhinos once again denied Huddersfield Giants with a Luke Gale drop goal in another Super League nail-biter Leeds Rhinos once again denied Huddersfield Giants with a Luke Gale drop goal in another Super League nail-biter

The Cumbrian forward played a big role off the interchange bench as the Rhinos returned to action with a 13-12 win over Huddersfield Giants on Thursday.

Donaldson covered 123 metres with the ball in hand, made one initial break and three tackle busts, and made 46 tackles in defence.

11. Willie Isa (Wigan Warriors)

Isa was a big presence in the second row for the Warriors as they rejoined Warrington and St Helens at the top of the Super League table with an impressive win in Perpignan.

The Samoa international carried for 121 metres, made one initial break and three tackle busts, and came up with 37 tackles in defence as well.

12. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

The man known as 'The Temora Terrier' underlined why he has been named by Penrith Panthers great Mark Geyer as one of the NRL's most improved players.

Martin scored a try, covered 87 metres and 46 post-contact metres, and made 40 tackles as the Panthers all but secured the minor premiership with a 20-2 win over Parramatta Eels.

13. Joe Cator (Hull FC)

1:09 Man of the match Joe Cator hailed Hull FC's battling qualities as they defeated Wakefield in Super League Man of the match Joe Cator hailed Hull FC's battling qualities as they defeated Wakefield in Super League

The loose forward was named man of the match for his performance in the win over Wakefield, putting in a huge shift in defence particularly.

Cator made 50 tackles, and backed that up with another 41 in the Challenge Cup win over Castleford, along with carrying for 135 metres and making one tackle bust on Thursday.