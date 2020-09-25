Toronto Wolfpack: Canadian club given lifeline after Super League meeting

Toronto Wolfpack's Super League future is now set to be decided next month

The decision on Toronto Wolfpack's Super League future has been deferred to next month following a meeting on Friday.

The Super League board, which includes chief executives and chairmen of the other clubs, met virtually and were expected to decide the fate of the Canadian side after they withdrew from the rest of the 2020 season.

But instead, the decision was taken to allow the head of the new ownership group, Carlo LiVolsi, the opportunity to present more details around the Wolfpack's bid to be allowed to remain in Super League for 2021.

More to follow…