Toronto Wolfpack meet Super League deadline ahead of possible return

Toronto Wolfpack have taken the first steps towards a possible return to Super League after they met the deadline to submit an application to rejoin the competition in 2021.

The Canadian side withdrew from Super League in July amid financial issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But they have now found a prospective new owner to take over from David Argyle and he has laid out his plan to revive the club, after Super League cancelled Toronto's participation agreement following their sudden withdrawal.

The Canadian businessman, who wishes to remain anonymous at present but was one of the original investors in the Wolfpack, met the deadline on Tuesday when he held informal talks with Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone and RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer.

The business plan will eventually go before the Super League board and PA understands the club will be given every chance to demonstrate their argument for re-registration.

Sonny Bill Williams is back with Sydney Roosters in the NRL on a short-term deal

Toronto chief executive Bob Hunter, who was also at the online meeting, is hoping the club can present their case to the rest of the Super League owners and is not expecting a decision for several weeks.

Rimmer says he believes Toronto have proven themselves and the clubs appear to be coming around to the idea of re-admitting the club for 2021, which would enable the competition to return to the desired 12-team format.

The Wolfpack have not paid their players and staff for over three months but say the new owner has pledged to honour those missed payments.

The club's two marquee players, Sonny Bill Williams and Ricky Leutele, have both secured short-term contracts with NRL clubs but remain contracted to Toronto for 2021 and coach Brian McDermott remains committed to the cause.