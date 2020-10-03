Clive Sullivan (1943-1985): Great Britain's first black sports team captain
The Cardiff-born winger synonymous with the city of Hull, who defied the odds to thrive as a rugby league player, Clive Sullivan is Great Britain's first black sports team captain.
Sullivan underwent numerous shoulder, knee and foot operations as a child, yet somehow met the physical requirements to join the army as a teenager. After shining in army matches while posted in Catterick, Sullivan penned pro terms with Hull in 1961 following a failed trial with Bradford Northern.
His early seasons were blighted by further knee problems as well as a horrific car crash in 1963, but after his release from the army in 1964, Sullivan's try-scoring ability and blistering pace came to the fore.
By 1967 - a year where he scored 28 tries in 28 games - Sullivan had forced his way into the international reckoning, scoring two tries against France on his Great Britain debut. Sullivan became the first British player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup a year later, with three tries in a 38-14 win over New Zealand.
Despite establishing his international credentials, Sullivan waited almost a decade to win his first trophy with Hull FC, a 1970 Yorkshire Cup triumph against Featherstone Rovers.
But history beckoned for Sullivan. He was handed the GB captaincy in 1972 ahead of a series with France, also skippering the team to World Cup glory later that year, running the length of the field to score a try in the final against Australia.
Sullivan's last GB appearance came in 1973 but he played in a third World Cup two years later, this time as captain of Wales in a five-team championship tournament. By this stage, he had left Hull FC's arch-rivals Hull Kingston Rovers, where he scored 118 tries in six seasons and featured in a 1980 Challenge Cup final win against his former side at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.
After a stint with Oldham, Sullivan returned to Hull FC in a coaching capacity but was called back into playing action - aged 39 - for the 1982 Challenge Cup Final replay win against Widnes.
He scored a total of 250 tries in 352 Hull FC matches and holds the club record for the most tries in a match, scoring seven in a game with Doncaster in 1968. Sullivan also remains the only player to score more than 100 tries for both Hull clubs.
Sullivan retired following a short spell with Doncaster in 1984 before his life was tragically cut short the following year due to liver cancer. Such was his standing in Hull, a section of the main A63 approach road into the city has been renamed Clive Sullivan Way in his honour.