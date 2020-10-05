Team of the week: The stand-out Super League, Challenge Cup and NRL performers

Nathan Cleary's display for Penrith earns him a place in this week's team

We review the statistics and pick our star XIII from the past week's Super League, Challenge Cup and NRL matches...

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)

Two tries from the full-back helped Melbourne through to the next round of the play-offs with a 36-24 win over Parramatta Eels in the NRL.

Papenhuyzen provided two assists as well, along with running for 225 metres, making four tackle busts, two linebreaks and assisting two linebreaks.

2. Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons)

A hat-trick of tries from the winger helped Catalans to a 34-6 win over Leeds Rhinos in the midweek Super League clash.

Davies backed that up with covering 185 metres with the ball in hand, making nine tackle busts and two initial breaks.

3. Konrad Hurrell (Leeds Rhinos)

The Tonga international returned to the starting line-up and played an important role in helping Leeds through to the Challenge Cup final.

Hurrell made 150 metres with the ball in hand, provided an assist and made four tackle busts as the Rhinos overcame Wigan Warriors 26-12 in Saturday's semi-final.

4. Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants)

The up-and-coming centre showed his ability again as the Giants made it three wins in a row with a 32-22 win over Hull Kingston Rovers.

Wardle scored a try, made four tackle busts and one initial break, and carried for 70 metres in possession.

5. Krisnan Inu (Salford Red Devils)

The three-quarter played important roles in both of Salford's wins over Warrington Wolves, kicking four goals, carrying for 129 metres and making three tackle busts in the 20-18 Super League victory.

That was followed by another influential display as the Red Devils won 24-22 in Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final, with Inu scoring a try, kicking four goals and covering 124 metres.

6. Jake Connor (Hull FC)

1:27 Watch as Jake Connor went over at the death to score the winner for Hull FC over Castleford in the Super League. Watch as Jake Connor went over at the death to score the winner for Hull FC over Castleford in the Super League.

Now settled in the stand-off role for Hull, Connor earned man of the match honours in the thrilling 32-28 win over Castleford Tigers in Thursday's Super League clash.

Connor scored the game-winning try, assisted two others, made four tackle busts, three initial breaks and carried for 66 metres with the ball in hand.

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

0:32 Watch as Penrith's Nathan Cleary bagged a try hat-trick against Sydney Roosters Watch as Penrith's Nathan Cleary bagged a try hat-trick against Sydney Roosters

The influential scrum-half led the way with a hat-trick of tries as the NRL's minor premiers saw off Sydney Roosters 29-28 in a thrilling play-off clash.

As well as his tries, Cleary kicked the game-clinching drop goal, provided a try assist and broke the line once.

8. Tevita Tatola (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Two tries from the prop helped set South Sydney on course for a 46-20 win in their play-off win over Newcastle Knights.

Tatola carried for 114 metres as well, along with making 54 post-contact metres and breaking the line twice.

9. Jordan Johnstone (Hull FC)

1:26 Watch as Jordan Johnstone levelled it up for Hull FC against Castleford in the Super League. Watch as Jordan Johnstone levelled it up for Hull FC against Castleford in the Super League.

The Cumbrian hooker once again impressed for Hull as they beat Castleford, being among the try-scorers for the Black and Whites.

Johnstone also came up with an assist, made two tackle busts, carried for 87 metres and put in a big defensive effort with 51 tackles.

10. Lee Mossop (Salford Red Devils)

The prop was a big presence in the front row for Salford as they reached the Challenge Cup final for the first time in 51 years.

Mossop carried for 145 metres for an average gain of 8.5 metres and made 37 tackles in defence as well.

11. Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)

Martin was in fine form again for the Rhinos to help them seal a place in the Challenge Cup final, scoring a try in the win over Wigan.

The Papua New Guinean back row also kicked five goals, carried for 82 metres with the ball in hand and made three tackle busts.

12. James Bentley (St Helens)

0:26 Watch as James Bentley bamboozled the Wigan defence to score for St Helens in the derby Watch as James Bentley bamboozled the Wigan defence to score for St Helens in the derby

The back row was among the try-scorers as Saints triumphed 42-0 in the derby clash against an inexperienced Wigan side.

Bentley made four tackle busts and two initial breaks as well as he carried for 67 metres, plus made 53 tackles on the defensive side.

13. Michael Lawrence (Huddersfield Giants)

The Giants forward has made the third-highest number of tackles in Super League so far this season and put in another big defensive shift by making 45 in the win over Hull KR.

Lawrence also made some big inroads for Huddersfield, carrying for 120 metres with an average gain of 8.6 metres.