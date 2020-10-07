LISTEN: England Women's head coach Craig Richards on the Golden Point podcast

England Women head coach Craig Richards joined the latest Golden Point podcast

England Women's head coach Craig Richards is the special guest on the latest episode of the Golden Point podcast.

Richards joins Marc Bazeley and Sky Sports rugby league expert Terry O'Connor to explain how the national team have been coping during the pandemic-affected 2020 season.

There is a look at how preparations for next year's Rugby League World Cup are going despite the Women's Super League season being cancelled and how that tournament can leave a lasting legacy.

Richards also looks back on his playing career, which started with hometown club Bradford, and how watching his old amateur club suffer a heavy defeat to their local rivals got him started in coaching.

Plus, there is a look at the RFL's new TACKLE IT programme and why it is important in strengthening diversity within rugby league on and off the field.