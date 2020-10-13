Tuesday's Super League talking points

There are three Super League matches at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Tuesday

Team news ahead of Tuesday's Super League clashes as Hull Kingston Rovers take on Salford Red Devils, Hull FC clash with Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves go up against Leeds Rhinos...

Hull KR vs Salford Red Devils (2pm)

Hull KR back-row forward Elliot Minchella returns from suspension and coach Tony Smith also welcomes back second rower Dean Hadley, prop Robbie Mulhern and half-back Ryan Brierley.

A 34-4 defeat to Catalans Dragons in Perpignan last Friday saw Rovers' losing run in all competitions extend to five matches, although Smith is pleased to see his side maintaining a positive mindset.

👥 Tony Smith has named his 21-man squad to face Salford Red Devils in the 16th Round of the Betfred Super League.https://t.co/ka3VmYzHDJ — Hull Kingston Rovers (@hullkrofficial) October 11, 2020

He will, however, be looking for an improvement in their discipline when they face Salford at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

"I can't criticise our spirit, we work hard but discipline was a real problem - we were 7-1 down on penalties at half-time and it's difficult to win games like that," Smith said.

"We'll go out with spirit and motivation on Tuesday. The boys don't lack motivation, we're just not good enough at the moment. I've got every faith in them though."

Salford make wholesale changes, resting Dan Sarginson, Kallum Watkins and Tui Lolohea ahead of Saturday's Cup final, but other regulars Kevin Brown, Krisnan Inu, Mark Flanagan and Luke Yates are named in Ian Watson's 21-man squad, along with Connor Aspey who could make his debut.

👥 Ian Watson has named his 21-man squad for Tuesday's @SuperLeague fixture!



🔁 There have been significant changes from Thursday's match!



💪 #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/58eiuFS0Dq — Salford Red Devils (@SalfordDevils) October 11, 2020

"It's nothing different to what we've done over the last few weeks to be fair," Red Devils head coach Watson said. "The boys are used to it.

"When you're getting ready for a Challenge Cup final, that takes the fatigue away."

Hull FC vs Huddersfield Giants (5.30pm)

Hull's interim head coach Andy Last bolsters his squad with the return of full-back Jamie Shaul, hooker Danny Houghton, loose forward Joe Cator, prop Masi Matongo and winger Ratu Naulago as they look to return to winning ways.

The Black and Whites have at least had a few days to prepare for this match, having been called in at short notice to play Leeds last Thursday after Castleford Tigers were forced to pull out following several Covid-19 tests.

🚨 𝙎 𝙌 𝙐 𝘼 𝘿 𝙉 𝙀 𝙒 𝙎 🚨



📋 Andy Last welcomes back five big names into his 21-man squad ahead of Tuesday's clash with @Giantsrl at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, brought to you in association with @JadanPress:



Squad News 👇 — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) October 11, 2020

Ultimately, they fell short against the Rhinos but Last took solace from the effort displayed by his players in the 40-22 loss last Thursday.

"At short notice, it was a great effort but there are some lessons to be learned," the former Hull hooker said.

"There was a period just before and after half-time when we didn't quite get impact off the bench we needed. They got the momentum and it was always an uphill battle to peg it back."

The same night saw Huddersfield go down 24-16 to Salford, ending Luke Robinson's unbeaten start to his time as acting head coach. However, nothing has changed for the former Giants half-back.

Hull FC vs Huddersfield Giants Live on

"My aim when I came into the role was to win as many games and finish as high up the ladder as possible and that's still my aim," Robinson said. "We want to end the season with a bit of a flourish."

Huddersfield have utility player Jordan Turner back after missing the defeat by Salford with a head injury and prop Matty English is also back in the frame after sitting out that game, along with hooker Brandon Moore, who hopes to make his debut.

Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos (7.45pm)

Had it not been for Joey Lussick's late try for Salford to deny Warrington in the semi-finals, this match would have been billed as a dress rehearsal for Saturday's Cup final.

As it stands though, it is still a big match in terms of the Super League season as both the Wolves and the Rhinos are fighting it out for a place in the top four.

Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos Live on

🐺 Our 21-man squad has been named ahead of Tuesday night's return to the HJ against Leeds Rhinos



🔋 Powered by @OneEnergyPower pic.twitter.com/0qgjZkys00 — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) October 11, 2020

Warrington are without winger Jake Mamo, stand-off Blake Austin and forwards Mike Cooper and Joe Philbin while coach Steve Price has called up fringe players Eribe Doro, Ellis Longstaff and Josh Thewlis as they aim to bounce back from last Friday's 18-14 defeat to Wigan Warriors.

"We just need to execute our plays a little bit better especially inside the opposition 20, but I'm confident we'll overcome it and fix it up," head coach Steve Price told the Warrington Guardian.

"You could say our performances have been pretty solid. There have been lapses in concentration and communication at times, but there's a lot of good things about what we're doing."

As expected, Leeds coach Richard Agar will field a virtual reserve team, with Brad Dwyer, Cameron Smith and Jack Walker in with a chance of playing in the Challenge Cup final on Saturday.

Richard Agar will give the next generation of Rhinos young stars the chance to impress again when Leeds travel to Warrington on Tuesday



➡ More here https://t.co/zFW5M2OKtX pic.twitter.com/1Uyq7Eai3b — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) October 11, 2020

One other player who has been named in the squad who could yet feature at Wembley is 19-year-old forward Tom Holroyd, who has made a big impression whenever he has pulled on a Rhinos shirt.

"I think Tommy was born with a No. 8 on his back," Agar said of the prop, who has yet to hit double figures in terms of senior appearances.

"He's a guy that has always been big and physical and robust right from being a junior player."