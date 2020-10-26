Jamie Shaul to be offered new contract by Hull despite serious knee injury

Jamie Shaul will undergo surgery after rupturing his ACL

Hull say they will honour their offer of a new contract to full-back Jamie Shaul after he was ruled out for a lengthy spell with a major knee injury.

The Black and Whites confirmed the 28-year-old, who has scored 100 tries in 176 games for his hometown club, ruptured his ACL during last week's 48-6 Super League victory over Castleford and will undergo surgery in the coming weeks.

Shaul, who will miss the rest of the 2020 season and could be out for much of next year's campaign, was out of contract at the end of the season but Hull had already made him a new offer.

Hull interim head coach Andy Last said: "We are all really disappointed with the news, none more so than Jamie, but as a club we will ensure he gets the support and medical care he needs to help him through this period.

"I'm really pleased for him that the club have stood by their offer which will give him some peace of mind and security, which will enable him to focus fully on his recovery."