Team of the week: The stand-out performers from Super League and the NRL Grand Final

We look at the statistics and pick our stand-out XIII from the latest Super League matches, plus the NRL and NRL Women's Grand Finals....

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)

Melbourne Storm's Ryan Papenhuyzen slices through the middle of the Panthers defence and speeds his way for a great try in the NRL Grand Final

On the day his call-up for this year's New South Wales State of Origin squad was confirmed, the full-back capped a memorable season by helping Melbourne win the 2020 NRL Grand Final.

Along with scoring a spectacular try in the 26-20 win over Penrith Panthers, Papenhuyzen's Clive Churchill Medal-winning display saw him make 204 metres, break the line once and assist a line break.

2. Ben Jones-Bishop (Wakefield Trinity)

A hat-trick from the winger helped Wakefield make it back-to-back wins in Super League as they overcame Hull Kingston Rovers 48-18 in Sunday's match.

As well as his try-scoring efforts, Jones-Bishop carried for 140 metres at an average of 8.8 metres per carry, along with making four initial breaks and two tackle busts.

3. Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity)

Lyne crossed the whitewash twice as Trinity marked their return to their home ground - albeit behind closed doors - with a comprehensive win over Hull KR.

The 27-year-old was on hand to provide two assists as well, plus carry for 108 metres, make eight tackle busts and one initial break.

4. Josh Simm (St Helens)

Josh Simm scored this stunning first-half hat-trick for St Helens against Leeds

The 19-year-old further underlined his potential with a hat-trick as St Helens overcame Leeds Rhinos 40-8 in last Friday's Super League match.

Simm carried for 164 metres with an average gain of 8.2 metres as well, along with making 11 tackle busts and three initial breaks.

5. Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers)

Greg Eden intercepts a Hull Kingston Rovers pass and breaks away to score for Castleford

Three tries against former club Hull KR from Eden on Thursday evening helped Castleford rediscover that winning feeling in Super League.

The winger was a constant running threat, making 227 metres with an average gain of 11.4 metres, as well as making seven tackle busts and five initial breaks.

6. Jackson Hastings (Wigan Warriors)

The reigning Man of Steel was at the heart of things for Wigan as they kept up their pursuit of the Super League leaders with a 58-12 win over Salford Red Devils.

Hastings scored a try, assisted another, provided two break assists and made two tackle busts, along with carrying for 76 metres.

7. Theo Fages (St Helens)

The French half-back was among the try-scorers for Saints as they maintained their push for the League Leaders' Shield with victory over Leeds.

Fages provided an assist as well, along with making two initial breaks and two tackle busts while carrying for 92 metres.

8. Daniel Smith (Castleford Tigers)

Smith was one of Castleford's go-to men with the ball in hand against Hull KR, carrying for 145 metres on 20 carries.

He kept play going with three successful offloads as well and put in a big defensive effort by making 33 tackles.

9. Cameron Smith (Melbourne Storm)

Cameron Smith starred for the Melbourne Storm as they won the NRL Grand Final despite a second-half comeback by the Penrith Panthers

Whether he decides to play on in 2021 or not, Smith showed he is still more than capable of performing to his own high standards on the big stage in the Storm's Grand Final triumph.

Along with scoring a try and kicking five goals, the hooker broke the line once, made 29 tackles and put in some clever kicks in-play against the Panthers as well.

10. Tinirau Arona (Wakefield Trinity)

The Cook Islands international put in a big shift with the ball in hand for Wakefield to get them upfield against Hull KR, making 157 metres from 21 carries.

Arona made one tackle bust too and made an important contribution in defence with 29 tackles.

11. Amber Hall (Brisbane Broncos)

Hall's starring role as the Broncos claimed the NRL Women's title for the third year running with a 20-10 victory over Sydney Roosters in their Grand Final saw her earn the Karyn Murphy Medal.

The second row scored a try which helped Brisbane on their way to victory and made some big inroads by carrying for 143 metres with an average gain of 8.4 metres, along with making 16 tackles.

12. James Bentley (St Helens)

Bentley put in a big defensive shift for Saints in their victory over Leeds, making 46 tackles with a 94 per cent success rate.

In attack, the second row carried for 108 metres and made five tackle busts, along with getting away five quick play-the-balls.

13. Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)

The New Zealander was barely far from the action in both attack and defence for Melbourne as they claimed a fourth NRL crown with their Grand Final victory over minor premiers Penrith.

Asofa-Solomona carried for 118 metres with an average gain of just over nine metres per carry and 43 post-contact metres, along with effecting 25 tackles.