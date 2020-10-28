James Graham: St Helens forward to retire at end of 2020 Super League season

James Graham has decided to bring his career to a close at the end of the season

James Graham has been praised as one of rugby league's all-time great props following his decision to retire from the sport at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old had already announced in September he had decided to call time on his international career, bowing out as England's record appearance-maker.

But now Graham has opted to bring his club career to a close as well and St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus led the tributes to the forward.

"James Graham has been one of the greatest players ever produced by and played for St Helens," McManus said.

"Throughout his long and distinguished career both with us, in the NRL and representing his country, he has given everything in every minute, in every game.

"A heart as big as a lion and loyal to St Helens to the very end, he readily enters the pantheon of all-time great rugby league props and we are lucky to be associated with him.

"Although it's tragic that the fans cannot show their appreciation to him in our stadium, he can rest easy that they'll be behind his every play for the rest of this season and that he will always have a very special place in their hearts."

Liverpool-born Graham began his professional career with St Helens and made his senior debut in 2003, going on to be part of a squad which won the Super League Grand Final in 2006 and lifted the Challenge Cup three times, as well as being named Man of Steel in 2008.

He moved to the NRL at the end of the 2011 season, first with Canterbury Bulldogs and then with St George-Illawarra Dragons, making a total of 186 appearances in Australia and winning plenty of admirers in the Southern Hemisphere for his performances as well.

Graham took the opportunity to return to St Helens earlier this year following Luke Thompson's mid-season move to Canterbury and is pleased to be able to sign off with a club which means so much to him.

"Playing for St Helens and over in the NRL has been an absolute honour," Graham said. "I am gutted this season will be my final one as a player, but I came to Saints saying I would have one last all-in push for this season and nothing has changed there.

I have had so many fantastic memories throughout my career here at Saints, in the NRL and on the international stage representing my country. It has all been a huge honour. James Graham

"Finishing my career at my boyhood club was an opportunity that I couldn't resist. Unfortunately, I am gutted we have not been able to play in front of our fans as I know they feel every pass, every tackle and every run.

"I have had so many fantastic memories throughout my career here at Saints, in the NRL and on the international stage representing my country. It has all been a huge honour."

Graham has been a regular in Kristian Woolf's side since returning to Super League and is determined to help them defend their crown, with Saints currently top of the table and on course to lift the League Leaders' Shield for the third year running too.

Woolf has been impressed with the impact the forward has made on the team since returning to St Helens as well.

The way he trains, prepares and plays and his intensity means there is no better example for our young blokes. Kristian Woolf on James Graham

"Since day one of coming into our group he has been a huge influence on all the players, in particularly the young ones," Woolf said.

"The way he trains, prepares and plays and his intensity means there is no better example for our young blokes.

"Personally, he has been great to work with too. He is such a good bloke and professional and we can't wait to continue having James as part of our side for the rest of the year and we will make every effort to make sure he finishes the season as successful as he can."