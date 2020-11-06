Ottawa Aces: Canadian club postpone League One entry to 2022

Ottawa's TD Place will now have to wait until 2022 to host professional rugby league

Ottawa Aces have decided to postpone their entry into League One until 2022 due to continuing uncertainty over travel between Canada and the UK caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes in the same week Toronto Wolfpack failed to win back their place in Super League, but the Aces pointed to increasing Covid-19 cases in their homeland and the UK as factoring into this decision.

The about-turn has been made in conjunction with the RFL in what Ottawa, who are set to play their home games at the city's TD Place Stadium, believes are the best long-term interests of all parties.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our entry into the @TheRFL leagues has been deferred to 2022. See the complete club statement here: https://t.co/vrChRfb1y9 pic.twitter.com/MWX6H9uUTM — Ottawa Aces (@ottawaaces) November 5, 2020

"The Ottawa Aces announce that, after much consultation and deliberation, it was decided that in consideration of the best long-term interests of the club, the competition and the sport, and as agreed between the RFL and the club, to defer the Aces' entry into the RFL league structure to the 2022 season," a club statement read.

"This decision was not taken lightly and is due to the ongoing proliferation of Covid-19 cases across the UK and increasing numbers across Ontario that cast doubt on the ability to travel freely between Canada and the UK in 2021."

Ottawa, who were formed by Toronto founder Eric Perez from the old Hemel Stags club and re-located to Ontario, were given the go-ahead by the RFL ahead of a rival bid by New York to join the league in 2021.

Preparations for 2021 were well advanced, with former Catalans Dragons coach Laurent Frayssinous assembling a full-time squad so far comprising 18 signings.

Laurent Frayssinous had been building a squad for Ottawa for 2021

Of them, however, Warrington Wolves forward Ellis Robson has since opted to stay with the Super League club.

"The Aces organisation will focus on making sure all players and staff are given the support they need during this difficult time," the statement added. "All current season-ticket deposits will be honoured for the 2022 season.

"The Aces remains a proud member of the RFL and will now concentrate efforts on the future and focus on bringing professional rugby league to TD Place Stadium in 2022."

Thursday evening's announcement on Ottawa's deferred entry came just hours after the RFL confirmed plans for the start of the 2021 season at Championship and League One level.

Rugby league's governing body said it will work with the Aces on plans for them to enter the third tier of the professional game in this country in 2022.

"The RFL looks forward to maintaining a positive relationship with the Aces in their ongoing preparations," a statement from the governing body read.

"The RFL will now consider the implications of the deferral on the competition structure for 2021 and will work with the Aces towards entry to League One in 2022."