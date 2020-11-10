Salford Red Devils: Potential candidates for next head coach

Who will succeed Ian Watson as Salford Red Devils coach?

Ian Watson's resignation as Salford coach took everybody by surprise. Having recently led his side to their second major final inside 12 months and turned down an approach from Hull FC he looked set to continue his sterling work at the AJ Bell Stadium.

A club well-documented to having limited resources, the Red Devils have greatly overachieved in recent times. A club on the brink of Super League relegation in 2016 - Watson turned their fortunes around and brought the good times back to the city of Salford.

It is a massive act to follow and, with the Super League close season approaching, the club faces a race against time to appoint Watson's successor.

Sky Sports look at some of the potential candidates who could fill the vacated role at the AJ Bell Stadium…

A name which automatically comes to mind is former Leigh Centurions and Toronto Wolfpack coach Paul Rowley. He is already on the books at the Red Devils having worked alongside Watson in a consultancy capacity for the past year.

Currently at the club having worked as a coaching consultant to departed coach Ian Watson - Paul Rowley is expected to be a leading candidate

Rowley has had great success previously with the Centurions winning the Championship three times - and following that two impressive seasons with the Wolfpack. He will know the playing personnel well at the club and the logistical challenges the Red Devils face. He's yet to take a head coach role since departing the Wolfpack in 2018 - could he be the automatic replacement for Ian Watson?

Speaking of the Wolfpack, could Rowley's replacement at Lamport Stadium Brian McDermott be considered for the post? After the Canadian clubs' rejection from the top-flight only last week, could Super League's most successful coach be the man to take the reins at the AJ Bell Stadium? He led Leeds Rhinos to four Grand Final wins and two Challenge Cups, and appointing a man of McDermott's calibre would be seen as a huge coup for the club.

Would the experience of Rugby League World Cup winning coach Tim Sheens be what the Red Devils need?

Could the Red Devils look to experience and appoint Australian super coach Tim Sheens, perhaps? He spent a year with the club as director of rugby in 2016 and, having recently resigned from his role at Championship side Widnes Vikings, he could be a possibility. The World Cup-winning coach's pedigree speaks for itself and with his previous role at the club four years ago would still know the mechanics of the 2020 Challenge Cup runners up.

Danny Orr is currently without a coaching role having recently left Castleford Tigers

Another coach currently on the lookout for work is former Castleford assistant Danny Orr. The former half-back has only just left his role as assistant to Daryl Powell at the Tigers to seek new opportunities in his coaching career. He has been highly regarded for quite some time and, with the exciting brand of rugby the Tigers have produced in recent times and Orr's captivating style during his playing career, he would be recognised as a bold appointment by the Red Devils.

St Helens assistant coach Richard Marshall could be a favourite to land the Salford role

A name often linked with a head coach role within the Super League competition is former Halifax boss Richard Marshall. He led the West Yorkshire side to three Super Eights Qualifiers in four seasons and in 2015 was named the Championship Coach of The Year. He has spent the last 18 months as assistant to Justin Holbrook and now Kristian Woolf at St Helens, and has built up a locker full of experience. Is now the time and is this the opportunity for Marshall to put his coaching capabilities to the test?

Another former Championship coach of the year who could be a contender is Warrington Wolves assistant Andrew Henderson. After two successful seasons with the London Broncos in the Championship before moving onto the Wolves at the end of the 2017 season as assistant to Steve Price - Surely the Australian is hungry for another shot at a head coach role?

Could Danny Ward make a return to Super League coaching?

Speaking of the Broncos, their coach Danny Ward has been often linked with top coaching vacancies over the last 18 months. Championship coach of the year in 2018, a highly impressive season leading the Broncos' Super League charge in 2019 and one of Wayne Bennett's assistants on the Great Britain tour 12 months ago, he is sure to be a name considered for the post.

York City Knights head coach James Ford is another name hotly tipped to make the step up to Super League sooner rather than later. He has done a sterling job with the City Knights in recent times and garnered plenty of praise. But with club set to move to their brand-new stadium in 2021 and with an application to join the game's elite next season soon to be submitted, would he want to jump ship at this moment in time?

Current Swinton Lions coach Stuart Littler had a brilliant playing career with the Salford club

One name who would need no introduction to the Red Devils fans is Swinton Lions and Ireland coach Stuart Littler. He made over 300 appearances for the club during a 12-year period and has been quietly going about his business in the Championship. Littler is a young and ambitious coach in the game and with his strong connections to the club could prove a nice blend.

Could former France national coach Bobbie Goulding make a remarkable return to the club?

And finally, having previously registered interest in returning to the club in a coaching capacity, could former player Bobbie Goulding be in with an outside shot of landing the top job? The former Great Britain international has never been far away from the rugby league spotlight and his passion for the game cannot be questioned. Will Salford back Bobbie as the man to take them forward?