Sky Sports will show Rob Burrow: The Magnificent 7 documentary as part of Grand Final build-up

Rob Burrow: The Magnificent 7

Rob Burrow is a legend of rugby league. As he battles Motor Neurone Disease, we tell the story of his memorable career.

The 37-year-old, who won 13 major honours during his 15-year playing career with Leeds Rhinos, was diagnosed with the condition in December.

Burrow is one of the most successful players in Super League history - winning eight Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups, three World Club Challenge titles and the League Leaders Shield on three occasions.

Rob Burrow: The Magnificent Seven Live on

As far as individual honours go, he was named in the Super League Dream Team three times and has won the Harry Sunderland Trophy for man of the match in the Grand Final twice.

Voiced by Barrie McDermott, Burrow's incredible story is brought to life through the likes of Kevin Sinfield, Danny McGuire, Jamie Peacock, Gary Hetherington, Jamie Jones-Buchanan and plenty more.

