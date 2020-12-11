NRL introduces two-point drop goals in rule changes for 2021 season

The NRL has introduced two-point drop goals for shots outside of 40 metres in the 2021 season

Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) will introduce two-point drop goals for shots outside of 40 metres as part of sweeping rule changes aimed at encouraging attacking play.

Drop goals, also known as field goals in the NRL, have previously been worth only one point so are the least-preferred method of scoring.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys hopes the new two-point rule will accelerate play.

"Providing the opportunity for a two-point play will give teams incentive to make attacking plays to get into field goal range at the end of a half," he said.

"It will also ensure teams who are down by one or two points in the dying moments of a match have a better opportunity to win a game or go to golden point."

The NRL will also introduce the 'six again' rule for ruck infringements, which gives the attacking team a set of six new tackles if the defending team strays offside.

The NRL says it has made a number of rule changes to make the game 'faster, more free-flowing, entertaining and unpredictable'

Scrums will also be more strictly policed by referees, while teams will be able to play the ball from the restart if it is kicked or carried into touch rather than have to pack scrums among other rule changes.

"The message from the fans and our broadcasters has been clear; the game became too predictable and the balance between attack and defence had gone too far in favour of defence," V'landys added.

"Our changes last year were successful in addressing some of those challenges and the changes announced today will take the element of unpredictability and entertainment a step further."

NRL rule changes for 2021 season