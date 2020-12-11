NRL introduces two-point drop goals in rule changes for 2021 season
The NRL has announced several rule changes for the 2021 season, including two-point drop goals for shots outside of 40 metres, to make the game "faster, more free-flowing, entertaining and unpredictable"
By Reuters
Last Updated: 11/12/20 6:59am
Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) will introduce two-point drop goals for shots outside of 40 metres as part of sweeping rule changes aimed at encouraging attacking play.
Drop goals, also known as field goals in the NRL, have previously been worth only one point so are the least-preferred method of scoring.
Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys hopes the new two-point rule will accelerate play.
"Providing the opportunity for a two-point play will give teams incentive to make attacking plays to get into field goal range at the end of a half," he said.
"It will also ensure teams who are down by one or two points in the dying moments of a match have a better opportunity to win a game or go to golden point."
The NRL will also introduce the 'six again' rule for ruck infringements, which gives the attacking team a set of six new tackles if the defending team strays offside.
Scrums will also be more strictly policed by referees, while teams will be able to play the ball from the restart if it is kicked or carried into touch rather than have to pack scrums among other rule changes.
"The message from the fans and our broadcasters has been clear; the game became too predictable and the balance between attack and defence had gone too far in favour of defence," V'landys added.
"Our changes last year were successful in addressing some of those challenges and the changes announced today will take the element of unpredictability and entertainment a step further."
NRL rule changes for 2021 season
- Introduction of a two-point field goal for kicks taken from more than 40 metres out
- 'Six-again' to be called for 10-metre infringements
- Penalties for teams if they leave a scrum before a referee calls 'break'
- A play-the-ball restart if the ball or player with the ball goes over the sideline
- Video referees to review replays after an on-field referee awards a try but a conversion attempt will not be allowed until it gets the green light
- Injured players will be interchanged if a trainer ask for play to be stopped
- When a captain's challenge is inconclusive a team will not be docked for an unsuccessful attempt
- A handover will be ordered when a player does not make a genuine attempt to play the ball correctly with their foot