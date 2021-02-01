David Rose: Great Britain Rugby League World Cup winner dies aged 89

Dave Rose helped Great Britain win the Rugby League World Cup in 1954

David Rose, who helped Great Britain win the inaugural Rugby League World Cup in 1954 with a crucial try in the final against France, has died aged 89 in his native Scotland.

The Jedburgh-born wing touched down in all three group games and then maintained his record of scoring in every tournament match in the historic Parc des Princes showpiece, bagging his side's third try in a narrow 16-12 win.

Rose, who alongside fellow Scot and Great Britain captain Dave Valentine had switched codes from rugby union, suffered a badly-broken leg while playing for Leeds in his first fixture after the World Cup triumph.

While he scored 11 tries the following season, he announced his retirement ahead of the 1956-57 campaign following medical advice.

Rugby Football League chair Simon Johnson said on the governing body's website: "This is a poignant loss at the start of a World Cup year, reminding us of the achievements of the Great Britain team who won the inaugural competition in 1954, and the vision of those behind it.

"It is also a reminder of the Scottish flavour to that Great Britain squad, with two key figures in David Rose and Dave Valentine.

"Both the Leeds club and the Scotland Rugby League have recognised David's achievements in recent years.

"On behalf of the RFL, I send the deepest condolences of the rugby league family to David's family and friends, and hope that they take pride in David's achievements within the sport."