Jamie Peacock: Former Super League star to tackle special ultramarathon in support of charity

Jamie Peacock will be running a charity ultramarathon in March

Jamie Peacock will be tackling another ultramarathon challenge in March when he takes on a 45-mile run around London to raise money for charity Greenhouse Sports.

Last October, the nine-time Grand Final winner who starred for Leeds Rhinos, Bradford Bulls and Hull Kingston Rovers in Super League took on the formidable Exmoor Ultramarathon to raise £50,000 for former Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow in his fight against motor neurone disease.

Peacock had been due to run the Green Man Ultramarathon in Bristol in support of Greenhouse, a sports and mentoring charity for underprivileged children, but with that being postponed due to the national lockdown, he will instead be doing a Covid-secure run around a specially-designed course in London on Friday, March 5.

With you every hard training step @SimonJDent @JamiePeacock10 👊 Please share and support this (ultra) marathon effort for our kids! 🙂👇 https://t.co/5LKNHDNDBh — Greenhouse Sports (@GreenhouseSport) January 2, 2021

"Greenhouse is an amazing charity that uses sports coaching and mentoring as a vehicle to engage children, helps them meet friends and develop key life skills," said Peacock, who is aiming to raise £30,000 for Greenhouse.

"Sport and activity are so important for children, and Greenhouse offers quality coaching and support to children from some of the poorest parts of the UK.

"Given the social, economic and health impact of the multiple restrictions and lockdowns in the UK, Greenhouse Coaches' work in communities during 2021 will be more important than ever.

"Even though the official race has been postponed, I could not pass up an opportunity to fundraise for such an impactful organisation."

Little montage of the Ultra as well... get a small feel for the conditions...

🌧💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/ti0SDEOhax — Jamie Peacock MBE (@JamiePeacock10) October 3, 2020

Former Great Britain and England international Peacock will again be joined by Simon Dent, founder of sports marketing agency Dark Horses, for the 45-mile challenge which will start and end at Greenhouse's headquarters and pass some of the 40 schools in the capital the charity supports.

The route has been designed to take in two of the venues which will feature at this year's Rugby League World Cup as well, passing Arsenal's Emirates Stadium - host venue for one of the men's semi-finals - and the Copper Box Arena, where some of the wheelchair tournament will be played.

The run will be conducted in a socially-distanced manner and in compliance with all government regulations, while the money raised will go towards providing a full-time coach and mentor for a school.

"It is absolutely amazing to have support like this and we are humbled by their willingness to go the extra mile, despite that the official Green Man Ultra Marathon has been postponed," Beatrice Butsana-Sita, CEO of Greenhouse Sports, said.

Peacock has taken on several running challenges in support of charities

"2020 has been an extremely tough year for charities, with our fundraising events all cancelled due to Covid-19, so having the extra help is something we are truly grateful for.

"A full-time Greenhouse Sports coach is so important for children in the schools that we work with - they aren't just a sports coach, but a mentor, friend, and someone for these children to look up to. We can't say thank you enough to Jamie and Simon for their generous support."

Anyone who would like to donate towards Peacock's fundraising efforts can do so by visiting the team's JustGiving page.