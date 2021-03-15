How Hull Kingston Rovers are aiming to revolutionise the Super League matchday experiences

An artist's impression of Hull KR's new Craven Streat fan park

When fans are permitted to return to Super League matches later this year, those visiting Hull College Craven Park will notice something a bit different at the south end of the ground.

The currently vacant area is a legacy of Hull Kingston Rovers' home stadium's previous life as a speedway venue too and, save for a small bank of curved terracing utilised only when cross-city rivals Hull FC visit, has been unused since the demise of Hull Vikings.

Proposals to build another stand there have been previously mooted, but now Rovers have embraced a new concept which will see it turned into a fan park containing a marquee, big screen and vendors offering a variety of street food.

Dubbed 'Craven Streat' in homage to the Craven Street ground Hull KR first called home in the east of the city over 100 years ago, the development is set - Covid-19 permitting - to be opened mid-July and club chief executive Paul Lakin is excited to be revolutionising the club's matchday experience.

"It's taking the weakest part of our ground and turning it into a real strength," Lakin told Sky Sports.

"We're looking to develop the stadium and the area of land over the next few years, but our priority probably isn't to build a fourth stand there.

"Our priority is probably to knock down our main stand and build a new one with the corporate hospitality facilities we'd want for an established Super League club, so the concept of Craven Streat really fits well.

It's an opportunity to turn that area of our stadium which is pretty vacant at the moment into something which can be vibrant. Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin

"There are lots of new revenue opportunities for us, but most importantly it's an opportunity to turn that area of our stadium which is pretty vacant at the moment into something which can be vibrant."

The development of Craven Streat was driven by a desire to make gameday at the ground about more than just the 80 minutes of action on the field for supporters, with the aim being to encourage them to arrive earlier and stay later to enjoy pre and post-match entertainment.

The concept grew around the aim to have a permanent big screen erected at Hull College Craven Park and was partly influenced by what Rovers owner Neil Hudgell saw of the fan park Toronto Wolfpack had in place for their home games at Lamport Stadium when the sides met there in 2018.

Hull KR's head of marketing and communications Craig Franklin played a big role in developing the idea too from his experiences of tailgating parties at NFL games, Hull's burgeoning pre-pandemic street food scene and a personal recollection of the need to improve offerings for fans.

The south end of Hull KR's ground is currently unoccupied

"Hull City Centre has undergone a lot transition over the past few years and there have been some really popular street food nights where the vendors are selling out way before the end of the event," Franklin told Sky Sports.

"There was also the experience at an unnamed rugby venue where I was giving up meat for a period, and the only options were a meat pie or a sausage roll. It kind of planted that seed in the back of my mind that we need to do better as a sport.

"Our offering was pretty similar as a club and I think the fans are going to enjoy the variety of food and the taste of the flavours of the world."

The new development fits in with the need for clubs in all professional sport to diversify the use of their stadiums beyond just the days matches are played there, and the aim is for Craven Streat's marquee to be utilised for weddings and other functions.

I think this is really going to send the message to the wider world about how unique the rugby league family is and what a great experience it can be. Hull KR head of marketing and communications Craig Franklin

Lakin, who returned to Rovers last November following a spell in football with Stoke City, is keen to emphasise the fact it is within the stadium bowl rather than outside the ground as with most other fan parks is a unique selling point.

He is also proud Hull KR are offering the opportunity for the city's independent food vendors to come and showcase their wares on gamedays which he sees as underlining their place in East Hull's community.

"We are genuinely a real community club, we're at the heart of East Hull and we take great pride in that," Lakin said. "I sense that on matchdays, particularly after a win, our fans would want to stay around.

"Traditionally, our games are 3pm on a Sunday and it's a big day for our fans. We're not positioned in the wealthiest of areas, so I think for our fans' hard-earned income to come to a game, if we can create an area they'll stay around and enjoy is really important.

Hull KR want to offer their supporters an improved matchday experience

"I think one of the nice touches is the fact independent businesses can come in. It's a revenue opportunity for us too, but it's definitely a revenue opportunity for them and an opportunity to showcase their business."

Craven Streat will not just be limited to home supporters though, with Rovers eager to encourage travelling fans to arrive at the ground early to sample the atmosphere there before taking their seats for the game and then being allowed in again post-match.

Franklin, who is already looking at other ways to engage fans on gameday, believes it will further enhance rugby league's family-friendly reputation as well.

"There are few projects I remember I've worked on where you get that immediate response from people, but this is like one of those 'wow' moments," Franklin said.

"I think it will change our experience on a matchday and allow us to focus all our energy into one area and make it a really special day out. But I think it will change perceptions of the club and the sport.

"I think this is really going to send the message to the wider world about how unique the rugby league family is and what a great experience it can be."