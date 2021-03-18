Super League 2021: Salford Red Devils' Sam Luckley on his unusual route to the top level

Sam Luckley has earned an opportunity with Salford for the 2021 Super League season

Sam Luckley has always known there is more than one way for players to reach Super League, but even with that in mind the new Salford Red Devils signing could hardly have imagined taking the route he has.

As a teenager, he was recruited from the North East by Huddersfield Giants' academy, later returning to the region and combining studying at Northumbria University with playing for hometown club Newcastle Thunder in League One.

The prop had then been set to switch to Ottawa Aces for 2021, only for the Canadian side's entry into the third tier of the British professional game to be postponed a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was not without a club for long though as Salford came calling to sign him up for the new Super League season and, with a two-year contract under his belt, Luckley cannot wait to show what he can do in a full-time environment after earning an unexpected opportunity.

"It's been a bit of whirlwind really," Luckley said. "I was supposed to join Ottawa and due to Covid that hasn't worked out, but I've got a bit of a lifeline here and it's a bit of a blessing that Salford have given us a chance.

"I had a spell [at Huddersfield] when I was about 17 or 18 then went back up to Newcastle and thought I didn't know what I was going to do.

"I went to university and played at Thunder, and now I've ended up here. It has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride, but I'm happy to be here.

Sam Luckley made his way in the professional game with hometown club Newcastle

"I have worked hard to get here, but the hard work doesn't stop and now I need to crack on and show what I can do on the big stage."

One of the biggest influences on Luckley's career so far has been Huddersfield's highly-regarded head of youth Andy Kelly, who first spotted the front row during his time overseeing the North-East regional team and brought him to the Giants from there.

Luckley even spent some time staying at Kelly's house when he first joined the club prior to moving in with team-mate Will Carlos, who is now the head physiotherapist at Huddersfield.

Even though Luckley did not ultimately earn a professional contract, Kelly's guidance and playing alongside several others who have made their mark in Super League with the Giants and elsewhere has given him the perfect grounding for returning to that level with Salford.

"He's a top-class bloke, but it's a bit weird because it was like staying at a teacher's house," Luckley said of Kelly. "He's my coach and my first real mentor, and I found myself living with him.

"It was a bit of a weird transition, but it was great and quite handy because if I had any questions about rugby or training I could just ask him on the sofa or something.

"I was training with the likes of Kruise Leeming, Jake Connor and Darnell McIntosh, who've gone on to do great things now. Playing alongside those kinds of players brings out the best in you.

"I've had four years where I've been playing in League One and then coming back in has kind of reignited the fire. I'm enjoying it and just trying to soak up everything I can, and I want to be on the big stage playing against those guys."

Huddersfield head of youth Andy Kelly had a big influence on Sam Luckley

Although dominated by football and, to a lesser extent, rugby union, Newcastle and the wider north-east region has a burgeoning amateur rugby league scene at youth and open-age level.

Thunder's promotion to the Championship for 2021 and four matches for this year's Rugby League World Cup - including the opening game between England and Samoa - along with Super League's Magic Weekend being played in the city is set to provide a further boost to the sport in one of its non-heartland growth areas too.

All being well, Scotland international Luckley could find himself at the heart of the sport's global gathering for the Bravehearts' Group B games against Italy and Fiji at Kingston Park.

And the 25-year-old is in no doubt there are plenty of other Geordie players who could potentially in the footsteps of the likes of him and former Huddersfield half-back Chris Thorman in one day making their way to Super League.

"There are some quality players at Thunder and it's tough when you're not in the heartlands to breed Geordie players who make it into Super League," Luckley said.

"But Thunder have been promoted to the Championship now, which is great, and they've set a goal of being in Super League by 2030.

"If they can achieve that it will be outstanding, and you can create your own rugby league club and hopefully young Geordie lads can come through and show what they can do. I'm privileged to be here."