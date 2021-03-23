Super League 2021: Hull FC, Hull Kingston Rovers and Leeds Rhinos team profiles
The spotlight falls on Hull FC, Hull Kingston Rovers and Leeds Rhinos profiled in the second of our four-part series ahead of the new season; watch all six matches from Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2021 Super League season live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 22/03/21 7:25pm
With the start of the 2021 Super League season just days away, we take a look at the 12 teams who will be battling it out for glory in the competition this year.
In part two of our four-part series, we take a closer look at Hull FC, Hull Kingston Rovers and Challenge Cup holders Leeds Rhinos.
Plus, Sky Sports rugby league pundit Barrie McDermott picks out a player to watch for each team this year…
Hull FC
Home ground: KCOM Stadium
Head coach: Brett Hodgson
Co-captains: Danny Houghton, Scott Taylor, Marc Sneyd
Last season: Sixth, eliminated in the play-off semi-finals
Ins: Josh Reynolds (Wests Tigers)
Outs: Ratu Naulago (Bristol Bears RU), Lewis Bienek (Castleford Tigers), Josh Jones, (Huddersfield Giants), Liam Harris (Halifax), Ryan Johnson (Sheffield Eagles), Kieran Buchanan (Batley Bulldogs), Gareth Ellis (retired), Albert Kelly, Ryan Johnson, Charlie Patterson, Charlie Graham (all released)
Barrie's player to watch: Joe Cator - He'll bring loads of pride, loads of passion and loads of energy, and I love watching him play. Every team needs a local lad they can connect to and Joe Cator is that lad. He's respected by his team-mates, and I'd say he's going to be in that team each and every week.
Hull Kingston Rovers
Home ground: Hull College Craven Park
Head coach: Tony Smith
Captain: Shaun Kenny-Dowall
Last season: 11th
Ins: Albert Vete (Melbourne Storm), Ryan Hall (Sydney Roosters), Korbin Sims (St George-Illawarra Dragons), Brad Takairangi (Parramatta Eels), Luis Johnson (Warrington Wolves), Muizz Mustapha (Leeds Rhinos, loan).
Outs: Jamie Ellis, Matty Gee, Ryan Brierley, Nathaniel Peteru (all Leigh Centurions), Robbie Mulhern (Warrington Wolves), Mitch Garbutt (Toulouse Olympique), Dan Murray (Halifax), Will Oakes (Dewsbury Rams), Elliot Wallis (Bradford Bulls, loan), Harvey Livett (loan from Warrington Wolves finished), Kyle Trout (Limoux), Weller Hauraki (retired)
Barrie's player to watch: Elliot Minchella - He was one of their top two performers at the end of last season and I don't think the Hull KR fans have seen all he has got to offer. He can play multiple positions in the backs and the pack. He does have an edge and a competitive streak to him as well.
Leeds Rhinos
Home ground: Emerald Headingley
Head coach: Richard Agar
Captain: Luke Gale
Last season: Fifth, eliminated in play-offs first round, Challenge Cup winners
Ins: Zane Tetevano (Penrith Panthers), King Vuniyayawa (New Zealand Warriors), Kyle Eastmond (Leicester Tigers RU).
Outs: Adam Cuthbertson (York City Knights), Rhys Evans (Bradford Bulls), Tyler Dupree (Oldham), Harvey Spence (Featherstone Rovers), Wellington Albert (Keighley Cougars), Muizz Mustapha (Hull KR, loan), Stevie Ward (retired), Ava Seumanufagai (released)
Barrie's player to watch: Mikolaj Oledzki - I am confident he will be in the England squad for the World Cup at the end of the season. What we saw last year was him starting to string good performances together and he quickly became someone Richard Agar trusted. He's very strong and very powerful.