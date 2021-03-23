Super League 2021: Hull FC, Hull Kingston Rovers and Leeds Rhinos team profiles

Cross-city rivals Hull FC and Hull KR are both profiled in part two

With the start of the 2021 Super League season just days away, we take a look at the 12 teams who will be battling it out for glory in the competition this year.

In part two of our four-part series, we take a closer look at Hull FC, Hull Kingston Rovers and Challenge Cup holders Leeds Rhinos.

Plus, Sky Sports rugby league pundit Barrie McDermott picks out a player to watch for each team this year…

Hull FC

Home ground: KCOM Stadium

Head coach: Brett Hodgson

Co-captains: Danny Houghton, Scott Taylor, Marc Sneyd

Last season: Sixth, eliminated in the play-off semi-finals

Josh Reynolds has joined Hull FC from Wests Tigers

Ins: Josh Reynolds (Wests Tigers)

Outs: Ratu Naulago (Bristol Bears RU), Lewis Bienek (Castleford Tigers), Josh Jones, (Huddersfield Giants), Liam Harris (Halifax), Ryan Johnson (Sheffield Eagles), Kieran Buchanan (Batley Bulldogs), Gareth Ellis (retired), Albert Kelly, Ryan Johnson, Charlie Patterson, Charlie Graham (all released)

Barrie's player to watch: Joe Cator - He'll bring loads of pride, loads of passion and loads of energy, and I love watching him play. Every team needs a local lad they can connect to and Joe Cator is that lad. He's respected by his team-mates, and I'd say he's going to be in that team each and every week.

Hull Kingston Rovers

Home ground: Hull College Craven Park

Hull KR head coach Tony Smith

Head coach: Tony Smith

Captain: Shaun Kenny-Dowall

Last season: 11th

Ins: Albert Vete (Melbourne Storm), Ryan Hall (Sydney Roosters), Korbin Sims (St George-Illawarra Dragons), Brad Takairangi (Parramatta Eels), Luis Johnson (Warrington Wolves), Muizz Mustapha (Leeds Rhinos, loan).

Barrie McDermott sees Hull KR's Elliot Minchella as one to watch

Outs: Jamie Ellis, Matty Gee, Ryan Brierley, Nathaniel Peteru (all Leigh Centurions), Robbie Mulhern (Warrington Wolves), Mitch Garbutt (Toulouse Olympique), Dan Murray (Halifax), Will Oakes (Dewsbury Rams), Elliot Wallis (Bradford Bulls, loan), Harvey Livett (loan from Warrington Wolves finished), Kyle Trout (Limoux), Weller Hauraki (retired)

Barrie's player to watch: Elliot Minchella - He was one of their top two performers at the end of last season and I don't think the Hull KR fans have seen all he has got to offer. He can play multiple positions in the backs and the pack. He does have an edge and a competitive streak to him as well.

Leeds Rhinos

Home ground: Emerald Headingley

Head coach: Richard Agar

Richard Agar guided Leeds to Challenge Cup glory in 2020

Captain: Luke Gale

Last season: Fifth, eliminated in play-offs first round, Challenge Cup winners

Ins: Zane Tetevano (Penrith Panthers), King Vuniyayawa (New Zealand Warriors), Kyle Eastmond (Leicester Tigers RU).

Outs: Adam Cuthbertson (York City Knights), Rhys Evans (Bradford Bulls), Tyler Dupree (Oldham), Harvey Spence (Featherstone Rovers), Wellington Albert (Keighley Cougars), Muizz Mustapha (Hull KR, loan), Stevie Ward (retired), Ava Seumanufagai (released)

Mikolaj Oledzki is being tipped to have a big year for Leeds

Barrie's player to watch: Mikolaj Oledzki - I am confident he will be in the England squad for the World Cup at the end of the season. What we saw last year was him starting to string good performances together and he quickly became someone Richard Agar trusted. He's very strong and very powerful.