Super League: Leigh Centurions, Salford Red Devils and St Helens team profiles for new season

St Helens are aiming to make it three titles in a row in 2021

With the start of the 2021 Super League season just days away, we take a look at the 12 teams who will be battling it out for glory in the competition this year.

The next three teams to feature in our series are promoted side Leigh Centurions, Challenge Cup runners-up Salford Red Devils and back-to-back Super League champions St Helens.

Plus, Sky Sports rugby league pundit Barrie McDermott picks out a player to watch for each team this year…

Leigh Centurions

Home ground: Leigh Sports Village.

Head coach: John Duffy.

Captain: Liam Hood.

Last season: Championship (season abandoned due to Covid-19).

Liam Hood will captain Leigh on their return to Super League

Ins: Jamie Ellis, Matty Gee, Ryan Brierley, Nathaniel Peteru (all Hull KR), Adam Sidlow, Joe Mellor, Matty Russell, Blake Wallace (all free agents), Ben Flower, Craig Mullen (both Wigan Warriors), Lewis Tierney (Catalans Dragons), Josh Eaves, Matty Foster (both St Helens, loans), Nathan Roebuck, Tom Burnett (both Warrington Wolves, loans), James Bell (Toulouse Olympique).

Outs: Danny Addy (Salford Red Devils), Martyn Ridyard, Liam Forsyth, Sam Brooks (all Swinton Lions), Gregg McNally (Whitehaven), Ben Reynolds (Toulouse Olympique), Callum Field (Featherstone Rovers), Ryan Ince (Oldham), Brad Holroyd (Workington Town), Adam Walker (released).

Barrie's player to watch: Ryan Brierley - He can play either half-back position or full-back, and he's a player who has a maverick tag attached to his name because he can create something out of nothing. He's back with Leigh and probably had his most successful time there previously.

Salford Red Devils

Home ground: AJ Bell Stadium.

Richard Marshall takes charge of Salford in 2021

Head coach: Richard Marshall.

Captain: Lee Mossop.

Last season: Ninth, Challenge Cup runners-up.

Ins: Morgan Escare, Joe Burgess, Jack Wells (all Wigan Warriors), Harvey Livett, Declan Patton (both Warrington Wolves), Danny Addy (Leigh Centurions), Elijah Taylor (Wests Tigers), Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts (both Huddersfield Giants, loan), Sam Luckley, Darcy Lussick (both free agents).

Can Morgan Escare produce his best for Salford?

Outs: Niall Evalds (Castleford Tigers), Gil Dudson (Catalans Dragons), Kris Welham (Featherstone Rovers), Mark Flanagan (retired).

Barrie's player to watch: Morgan Escare - When he joined Wigan in 2017 he was at the top of his game, but only showed flashes of what he can do. Nevertheless, he's so exciting, rugged, robust and has a good instinct to get onto the end of things. What he needs to do is get that gametime and build himself back up.

St Helens

Home ground: Totally Wicked Stadium.

Head coach: Kristian Woolf.

St Helens are once again the defending Super League champions

Captain: James Roby.

Last season: Second, Grand Final winners.

Ins: Joel Thompson (Manly Sea Eagles), Agnatius Paasi (New Zealand Warriors), Sione Mata'utia (Newcastle Knights), Dan Norman (London Broncos).

Outs: Joseph Paulo, Dom Peyroux (both Toulouse Olympique), Jack Ashworth (Huddersfield Giants), Callum Hazzard (North Wales Crusaders), Joe Sharratt (Barrow Raiders), Josh Eaves, Matty Foster (both Leigh Centurions, loans), James Graham (retired).

Matty Lees is being tipped for a big season by Barrie McDermott

Barrie's player to watch: Matty Lees - I've known him since he was a kid running around for Rochdale Mayfield, and he was always whole-hearted player who ran hard, ran straight and took the game by the scruff of the neck. He got his first Grand Final ring last year and he'll be looking to add to that by doing what he does really well.