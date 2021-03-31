Alex Walmsley: St Helens prop signs long-term contract extension with club

Alex Walmsley has committed his future to St Helens by signing a new long-term contract

St Helens prop Alex Walmsley has signed a new long-term contract extension which will keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2024 Betfred Super League season.

Walmsley joined Saints in 2012 and helped them win the Super League Grand Final two years later.

A new deal in 2015 was followed by a four-year contract in 2018 but after suffering a neck fracture at Warrington five games into the season he missed the rest of the campaign.

However, a year later he was part of the team that lifted the Super League trophy at Old Trafford.

He was also rewarded by representing Great Britain on their first tour since 2013.

Last season Walmsley was in the Super League Dream team after scoring 10 tries in 20 appearances for the club.

"I am really happy and I am delighted to get the deal done and commit my future to the club," said Walmsley.

"The club and the fans and the town have been so good to me and it is my new home. I have loved playing for St Helens and the whole club. It was so easy to commit my future to them and hopefully I can end my career here.

"My current deal takes me until the end of 2024 but I still feel I have a lot of rugby left in me and this is the place I want to finish my career.

"The plan is to have a successful next few years and hopefully leave an impact on the club in what will hopefully be 12 years of service."

Chairman Eamonn McManus added: "It's a huge boost both to St Helens and to Super League that Al has extended his contract to the end of 2024.

"He's established himself as a potent force in our squad, and for England, and has been key to our success in recent years. It is great that he's now committed to us effectively for the rest of his career."

Head coach Kristian Woolf said: "Alex is a terrific signing for the club. He is a big part of our success and is a real leader within our group and particularly a leader of our pack and I think it is a real sign of what he means to this club, but what the club means to him as well in terms of him being willing to put pen to paper and extend his stay with us."