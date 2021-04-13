LISTEN: Golden Point Podcast - Women's Super League preview

Listen to the Golden Point Podcast

The Women's Super League gets underway on Sunday and we speak to 2019 Woman of Steel Courtney Whinfield-Hill of Leeds Rhinos and Castleford and England star Kelsey Gentles ahead of the new season.

The pair share their excitement about playing for the first time in 18 months and how much the game means to them.

Leeds skipper Whinfield-Hill talks about her journey to the game of rugby league via cricket and life saving, and how a trip to Headingley sparked her interest with the Rhinos.

The Rhinos are the team to beat having won the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup final in 2019, beating Gentles Castleford in both finals!

Gentles talks about the growth of Castleford and how they attracted big crowds for their games. She also talks about her wonderful cover tackle in the 2019 World Nines that went viral!

