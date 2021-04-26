Team of the week: The stand-out players from the latest Super League and NRL matches



We put together our XIII of the players who stood out in the latest rounds of Super League and NRL matches...

1. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

The man nicknamed 'Tommy Turbo' was in fine form as Manly put Wests Tigers to the sword in a 40-6 away win in Sunday's NRL encounter.

Trbojevic assisted three tries as well as crossing for one of his own, which came on the back of him making 199 metres, 71 post-contact metres, two line-breaks and assisting one line-break.

2. Maika Sivo (Parramatta Eels)

The Fiji international put in a devastating display with a hat-trick of tries which helped Parramatta to a 46-6 victory at home to Brisbane Broncos in the NRL on Friday.

The Broncos struggled to contain Sivo as he racked up 206 metres and 54 post-contact metres with the ball in hand, along with breaking the line five times.

3. Krisnan Inu (Salford Red Devils)

The centre played an important role for the Red Devils as they chalked up their first Super League win of the season by overcoming Leigh Centurions 34-8.

As well as kicking five goals, Inu provided an assist for a try, ran for 155 metres and 67 post-contact metres, as well as breaking two tackles and making one line-break.

4. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

The second row has settled well into his role as a centre in Wigan's injury-hit back line and played a prominent role again as they maintain their unbeaten start with a 22-12 win over Castleford Tigers.

Farrell made 218 metres with the ball in hand and 91 post-contact metres, along with providing a try assist and assisting a line-break, plus making four tackle breaks.

5. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Slotted onto the wing on his first appearance of 2021, last year's Man of Steel nominee roared back into action with two tries in Wigan's Super League win over Castleford.

French's double came on the back of him carrying for 154 metres, breaking out of six tackles and making one line-break.

6. Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

Lomax produced another assured performance at stand-off for St Helens, being named man of the match as the defending Super League champions saw off Huddersfield Giants 18-10.

As well as scoring a try and setting one up, he carried for 91 metres, broke three tackles, made one line-break and assisted another line-break.

7. Gareth Widdop (Warrington Wolves)

A well-taken try capped another strong performance from Widdop, who combined well with Stefan Ratchford in the halves to help Warrington to a 24-8 win away to Catalans Dragons.

Along with scoring, the Great Britain and England international provided a try assist, ran for 65 metres and made six tackle breaks.

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

The prop was once again leading the charge for St Helens as they kept up their 100 per cent record in Super League so far in 2021 with victory away to Huddersfield.

Walmsley covered 211 metres with the ball in hand and made 91 post-contact metres on the back of five tackle busts, along with coming up with 28 tackles in defence.

9. Matt Parcell (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The former Leeds Rhinos hooker returned to haunt his old club with a try as Rovers made it back-to-back wins in Super League by seeing off the visitors 26-6 on Friday night.

Parcell made inroads with the ball in hand too, carrying for 114 metres, making three tackle breaks and breaking the line once. He also came up with 31 tackles in defence.

10. Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs)

The Great Britain and England international was in amongst it as the Bulldogs chalked up their first win of the 2021 NRL season with an 18-12 win away to Cronulla Sharks.

Thompson's strong running saw him carry for 156 metres with the ball in hand, as well as making 58 post-contact metres. He contributed 33 tackles to Canterbury's defensive efforts as well.

11. Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

Currie was among the try-scores for the Wolves as they secured an eye-catching win over previously unbeaten Catalans in Perpignan on Saturday.

That came on the back of the second row covering 148 metres with the ball in hand and making 46 post-contact metres, while he also made 29 tackles with a 100 per cent completion rate.

12. Kane Linnett (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The 'Big Red Machine' was the star of the show for Rovers in the win over the Rhinos, leading the way with a hat-trick of tries.

Those scores came on the back of Linnett carrying for 170 metres and 71 post-contact metres, plus eight tackle busts and two line-breaks.

13. Joe Cator (Hull FC)

The loose forward was a big presence for the Black and Whites in a hard-fought 20-14 win over Wakefield Trinity in Friday's Super League clash.

Cator made 54 tackles during an 80-minute stint in the back row and, on the attacking side, gave his team some go-forward by carrying for 126 metres, 47 post-contact metres and breaking two tackles.