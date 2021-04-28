Sky Sports extends Super League TV deal for a further two seasons

Sky Sports will remain the home of live Super League in 2022 and 2023

Sky Sports has announced it will continue its rights deal with the Betfred Super League for a further two seasons, taking the ongoing partnership to 28 years.

The new agreement will have Sky Sports broadcast 66 live games exclusively per season, including the Dacia Magic Weekend, play-offs and the Betfred Super League Grand Final. It also includes rights for Sky to show the World Club Challenge.

As the home of Super League, Sky Sports will have the first pick of games in each of the regular-season rounds as well as first pick in each of the play-off weeks, meaning fans can expect to find the biggest clashes each week live and exclusive.

Sky Sports will also work with the Betfred Super League to reach new audiences and will make some of this season's fixtures available via free-to-air Sky platforms.

"We're delighted to be continuing our rights deal with the Betfred Super League to 2023," Sky Sports managing director Rob Webster said. "It is testament to the quality of the competition and our coverage that sees our partnership move beyond a quarter of a century.

"The Betfred Super League continues to produce fantastic drama on the pitch and is an essential part of our offering to Sky Sports customers. We look forward to bringing our viewers more magic moments from the competition in the years to come."

The continuation of the Betfred Super League rights deal adds to a multitude of top-level sporting action on Sky Sports. Some of other the headline events in 2021 include the inaugural edition of The Hundred, The British & Irish Lions Tour to South Africa, the Ryder Cup and every race exclusively live from the 2021 F1 season.

"It's great to be able to extend our excellent partnership with Sky Sports," Super League executive chairman, Ken Davy said.

"Sky has been with us from the start of the competition, back in 1996, and are now an integral part of the Betfred Super League family. Together our partnership has seen the Betfred Super League achieve record viewing figures in recent years.

"We've worked closely throughout the current pandemic and every step of the way Sky has been immensely supportive. Together we have managed to give fans an exceptional amount of coverage during these unprecedented times.

"We're truly grateful for Sky Sports' comprehensive Betfred Super League coverage, capturing so many iconic moments for over 25 years. Their coverage of Jack Welsby's unbelievable last-minute try to win the 2020 Betfred Super League Grand Final for St Helens will remain in the memory of fans for many years to come.

"Super League looks forward to working with Sky Sports on the exciting free-to-air opportunity, growing our audience and allowing more fans than ever before to see our great game."