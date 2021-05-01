Greg Inglis: Warrington Wolves head coach Steve Price praises Australian's impact in Hull KR win

0:32 Greg Inglis marked his first game for two years with a try as he helped Warrington to a 50-26 win over Hull KR. Greg Inglis marked his first game for two years with a try as he helped Warrington to a 50-26 win over Hull KR.

Steve Price believes Greg Inglis brought a calmness to Warrington Wolves as the debutant made a try-scoring start in Saturday's 50-26 Betfred Super League victory over Hull Kingston Rovers at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The 34-year-old former Australia international reversed his retirement decision from 2019 to sign a one-year deal with the Wolves and, after sitting out all five league and cup games so far this season, ended his two-year absence from the game when starting at left centre.

And the Kangaroo and State of Origin star marked his return to the game when, following a low key opening 40 minutes, he claimed a second-half try as he powered and twisted out of three attempted tacklers to touch down.

Inglis then showed his adaptability for the Wolves by switching to full-back for the final 25 minutes following an ankle injury to Matty Ashton which forced him from the field.

"It's like riding a bike, so we wanted to make it an easy transition for Greg and for his first hit out I thought he did a really good job for us," said Warrington head coach Price.

"He did the basics well and then unfortunately Matty Ashton went down with his ankle and he switched to full-back and created a high level of calmness among the group which was really pleasing."

Hull KR had threatened to be the ultimate party poopers as they led 18-12 at half-time and were level at 22-22 midway through the second half before five tries in the final 20 minutes saw Warrington pull away to victory.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall's try had given Hull KR an early lead

Visiting head Tony Smith felt his side inflicted a lot of pain on themselves as they were well in the contest for an hour before falling away in the final 20 minutes.

"I thought we competed well in the first half with one of the big boys in the competition who have found some form," Smith said.

"I thought we were still off our best in the first half from what I've seen this year but in the second half we inflicted a lot of pain on ourselves in a couple of ways.

"Some by the errors we made and also some sloppiness in our defence which you can't afford to do against the class players that Warrington have because they gobbled that up.

"We're disappointed overall but I think we are making progress, nevertheless. We're still learning and finding the right opportunities which we have been better at in previous weeks but today we just didn't quite take the opportunities at the right times."