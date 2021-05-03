Team of the week: The stand-out Super League and NRL performers

Tom Davies' hat-trick helped Catalans to victory over Wakefield

We pick our combined XIII of players who stood out during the latest rounds of Super League and NRL action...

1. Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels)

Gutherson grabbed two tries for the Eels as they continued their strong start to the NRL season with a 32-10 victory over Canterbury Bulldogs.

Along with crossing twice, the full-back made 228 metres and 64 post-contact metres, broke the line three times, came up with a try assist and provided an assist for a line break.

2. Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons)

1:49 Highlights from the Betfred Super League Round 5 clash between Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons Highlights from the Betfred Super League Round 5 clash between Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons

The winger celebrated being named in the latest England Knights squad earlier in the week with a hat-trick of tries as Catalans overcame Wakefield Trinity 38-18.

Those tries came on the back of Davies making 185 metres and 58 post-contact metres, as well as breaking the line three times and busting three tackles.

3. Reimis Smith (Melbourne Storm)

A hat-trick from Smith helped the Storm on their way to a 40-14 victory over Cronulla Sharks in Friday's NRL encounter.

In total, Smith carried for 82 metres and 33 post-contact metres, as well as breaking the line three times.

4. Dean Whare (Catalans Dragons)

Dean Whare played a starring role in the centre for Catalans

The New Zealand centre chipped in with two tries and provided two assists as Catalans got back to winning ways against Wakefield.

Whare's tries came on the back of him breaking the line twice, busting one tackle and carrying for 66 metres. He also assisted two line breaks.

5. Ryan Hall (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Although Hall was on the losing team as Hull KR went down 50-26 to Warrington Wolves on Saturday afternoon, he was still in devastating form for his time.

The winger ran in two tries on the back of making 206 metres and 67 post-contact metres, as well as breaking the line twice and breaking out of two tackles.

6. Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers)

2:19 Jon Wells analyses Jake Trueman's impressive performance for Castleford against Salford Jon Wells analyses Jake Trueman's impressive performance for Castleford against Salford

The half-back showed more signs of his undoubted potential with a strong display as Castleford returned to winning ways with a 28-18 win away to Salford Red Devils.

Trueman scored a try and set up another, covered 96 metres with the ball in hand, and made one line-break and one tackle bust.

7. Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield Giants)

Last year's Man of Steel nominee was at his influential best as Huddersfield claimed their first Super League win of the year with a narrow 14-13 victory at home to Leeds Rhinos.

Sezer scored both of his side's tries and converted them, along with kicking a drop goal. He also carried for 116 metres, made five tackle busts, one line break and assisted another line break.

8. Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers)

1:32 Liam Watts finished off this Castleford team try against Salford Liam Watts finished off this Castleford team try against Salford

The prop made a huge impact coming off the interchange bench early on in Castleford's Super League win over Salford on Friday.

That came on the back of him carrying for 167 metres and 48 post-contact metres, plus one tackle break. Watts also made 35 tackles on the defensive side.

9. Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves)

The hooker was at the centre of things for Warrington as they stepped on the gas in the second half to overcome Hull KR at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Clark crossed for a try and assisted another while carrying for 80 metres, busting four tackles, breaking the line once and assisting another line break.

10. Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants)

2:13 Highlights from the Betfred Super League Round 5 clash between Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos Highlights from the Betfred Super League Round 5 clash between Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos

Yates put in an 80-minute shift for the Giants in the front row as Ian Watson's team got on the board in Super League, making some big contributions in attack and defence.

The prop carried for 167 metres and 49 post-contact metres, breaking three tackles as well. On the defensive side, Yates came up with a team-highest 51 tackles.

11. Sione Mata'utia (St Helens)

A try from Mata'utia helped St Helens overcome a stubborn Leigh Centurions team to maintain their unbeaten start to the Super League season with a 22-12 win.

As well as getting over the try-line, the back row covered 169 metres and made 78 post-contact metres, along with busting five tackles and breaking the line once.

1:50 Highlights from the Betfred Super League Round 5 clash between Leigh Centurions and St Helens Highlights from the Betfred Super League Round 5 clash between Leigh Centurions and St Helens

12. Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons)

The second row capped a strong performance with a try to help Catalans secure victory away to Wakefield on Friday evening.

McMeeken carried for 112 metres and 49 post-contact metres, provided a try assist and made three tackle breaks, along with making 31 tackles with a 100 per cent success rate.

13. Joe Greenwood (Huddersfield Giants)

Back in the side after completing his suspension, Greenwood was a big presence in the pack for Huddersfield during the win over Leeds.

He carried for 111 metres and made 39 post-contact metres with the ball in hand, as well as breaking out of one tackle. In defence, he made 48 tackles as well.