Challenge Cup semi-final draw: St Helens to face Hull FC; Castleford Tigers draw Warrington Wolves

Challenge Cup semi-final draw: St Helens vs Hull FC, Castleford vs Warrington Wolves (ties to be played June 5)

Challenge Cup favourites St Helens will play surprise semi-finalists Hull in the last four of competition, while Castleford will face Warrington.

Saints, the Super League champions who knocked out holders Leeds in the last round, gained a 23-18 win over Huddersfield on Friday night, while Hull gained a stunning 20-10 upset win over previously-unbeaten Wigan.

Warrington, the 2019 winners who beat Catalans Dragons 16-6 on Friday, will play Castleford, who needed extra-time to gain a nail-biting 19-18 win over last year's runners-up Salford.

That tie will see Tigers coach Daryl Powell go up against his next employers.

Both ties will be played as a double header - most likely in front of a limited crowd - on Saturday, June 5, and the Rugby Football League will announce the venue next week.